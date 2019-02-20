ICC puts 10-year ban on UAE-based coach Irfan Ansari for making 'corrupt approach' to Pakistan captain Safraz Ahmed
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday banned UAE-based coach Irfan Ansari for 10 years after he was found guilty of making a "corrupt approach" to Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed in 2017.
The ban came after the ICC Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching three counts of the Anti-Corruption Code during a hearing here, the world body said in a statement.
File image of the ICC logo. Reuters
Ansari is bound by the code as a result of his affiliation to the Pakistan cricket team and also as a result of being a coach to two teams that participate in domestic matches in the UAE. He was found guilty of the three offences under the Code.
"I'd like to place on record my thanks to Sarfraz Ahmed who showed true leadership and professionalism from the moment he reported this approach. He recognised it for what it was, rejected it and reported it," ICC General Manager - ACU, Alex Marshall said.
"He then supported our investigation and subsequent tribunal. This is the first time we have prosecuted for failure to cooperate with an investigation since the new rules enabling us to demand the participants hand over their phone for examination and the sanction reflects the seriousness of the offence."
Ansari had approached Ahmed during the Pakistan series with Sri Lanka in the UAE in October 2017 with a "view to engaging him in corrupt practices by soliciting information from him".
The matter came to light after Ahmed reported the approach immediately following which ICC ACU started an investigation.
According to media reports, Ansari worked with Sharjah Cricket Council for 30 years and was the head coach of the Sharjah Cricket Club.
Updated Date:
Feb 20, 2019 15:56:12 IST
