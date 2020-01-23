First Cricket
ICC provisionally suspends Oman cricketer for breaching anti-corruption code

Oman cricketer Yousef Abdulrahim Al Balushi was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the ICC with immediate effect following four breaches of its Anti-Corruption Code during the 2019 ICC men's T20 World Cup Qualifiers held in the United Arab Emirates.

Press Trust of India, Jan 23, 2020 17:56:18 IST

Al Balushi has been charged with the following four breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code:

Al Balushi has been charged with the following four breaches of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code:

Breach of Article 2.1.1: Being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Breach of Article 2.1.4: Attempting to solicit, induce, entice, persuade, encourage or intentionally facilitate a Participant to breach Article 2.1.

Breach of Article 2.4.4: failing to report the approaches or invitations that you received from three different individuals to be a party to an agreement or effort to fix matches in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers 2019.

Breach of Article 2.4.7: Obstructing or delaying an investigation carried out by the ACU in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code, including by concealing or tampering with information that may be relevant to that investigation and/or that may be evidence of or lead to the discovery of evidence of Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Al Balushi has 14 days to respond to the charges.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 17:56:18 IST

Tags : Corruption In Cricket, Cricket, Crikcet News, ICC, International Cricket Council, Oman Cricket, SportsTracker, Yousef Abdulrahim Al Balushi

