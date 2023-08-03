The ICC posted a clarification on the controversial ball change on the fourth day of the fifth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia at The Oval.

The umpires called for a change of ball after Australia opener Usman Khawaja was hit on the helmet during their chase of the 384-run target. While Khawaja underwent a concussion test, the umpires deemed the ball to be out of shape and picked one that looked a lot shinier.

Australian cricket greats Ricky Ponting and Glenn McGrath, who were commentating on the series finale at The Oval, later alleged that the ‘new’ ball produced a considerable amount of swing and movement and aided the home team in their quest for a series-leveling victory.

According to a report on Fox Cricket, an ICC spokesperson insisted that the balls are selected before the match and that the umpires choose which one has the closest resemblance to the ball that had previously been in use before being deemed unfit to continue with.

“The ICC does not comment on the decisions taken by umpires in matches. We can, however, confirm that all balls are pre-selected before the start of every match and when the situation calls for it, the match officials choose the ball that is closest to the condition of the ball that is being replaced,” said the spokesperson in the report.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) law too emphasises on the need for the replacement ball to have strong resemblance to the one that is getting replaced.

If, during play, the ball cannot be found or recovered or the umpires agree that it has become unfit for play through normal use, the umpires shall replace it with a ball which has had wear comparable with that which the previous ball had received before the need for its replacement. When the ball is replaced, the umpire shall inform the batters and the fielding captain,” reads section 4.5 of MCC’s Laws of Cricket.

Despite Khawaja and David Warner’s 140-run opening partnership, Australia would lose wickets in a cluster and get bowled out for 334, suffering a 49-run loss that further prolonged their wait for a Test series win on English soil since 2001.