ICC opens anti-corruption investigations into Qatar T10 League after intercepting 'a number of known corruptors'
The inaugural edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organised by the Qatar Cricket Association was held from 7 to 16 December this year.
Dubai: The International Cricket Council is investigating the Qatar T10 league after intercepting "a number of known corruptors" in the event, which it sanctioned a year ago and featured some prominent retired players such as South Africa's Hashim Amla.
The ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit was working with the organisers to monitor the league since its inception.
Representative photo. Reuters
"The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers," ICC's Integrity Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement issued Tuesday night.
"However, substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us and we applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address our concerns.
"As a result we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption-free sport," he added.
The inaugural edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organised by the Qatar Cricket Association was held from 7 to 16 December this year.
The T10 league witnessed six teams comprising 24 international cricketers, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players.
Falcon Hunters won the tournament by beating Swift Gallopers by four wickets.
Fast bowler Manpreet Gony, who played just two ODIs, was the only Indian to feature in the tournament.
Other prominent players to compete in the league apart from Amla were Pakistan discards Kamran Akmal, Mohammed Hafeez and Sohail Tanveer.
Updated Date:
Dec 18, 2019 11:27:29 IST
