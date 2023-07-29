Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

ICC ODI World Cup tickets to go online on 10 August, claims report

BCCI will set up ticket collection centres in every city that hosts matches.

The World Cup 2023 will be played from 5 October to 19 November.. Reuters

Cricket fans can hope to book seats for the 2023 ODI World Cup matches they are looking forward to from 10 August, according to a report on The Indian Express.

The tickets will go on sale after the state associations give their individual pricing to the BCCI on 31 July, BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed on Thursday, following a meeting with state cricket associations in New Delhi.

Although the tickets can be booked online, the fans will have to furnish paper tickets to be allowed entry into the venues. And since spectators are expected to turn up in huge numbers the BCCI will set up multiple ticket collection centres in every city that hosts matches to make sure the smooth functioning.

“We will make arrangements so that the physical tickets can be collected at seven-eight places one week prior to the match. We will make it hassle-free. We will start the e-ticket system in bilateral games first,” Shah said.

In the meeting, the state bodies were also asked to leave a quota of seats for the BCCI and the ICC, who as per the provision are entitled to 300 hospitality tickets for every game. And should the ICC and BCCI want to buy more tickets, the state bodies will have to provide them, added the report.

Besides the quota, each state association can buy 40 tickets for every match and the ICC tour partner will buy 10 per cent of the remaining tickets.

Also, moot in the meeting was food items available at the venues. The apex body called for quality food items at affordable rates and distributed hygienically. And the board is also trying to provide free drinking water through a beverage company.

“We have also tied up with Coca-Cola to provide complimentary water at each stadium,” Shah had said. The state associations will have to install in-stadia signages and have a plan for waste disposal.

Besides the ticketing and essential hospitality, the state associations have also been asked to have adequate measures in place should rain play spoilsport.

Published on: July 29, 2023 14:28:13 IST

