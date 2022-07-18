ICC ODI Rankings: India strengthen third position with series win against England

India strengthened their third position in the ICC ODI ranking after the 2-1 series win against England on Sunday. India remain third on the table with 109 rating points, ahead of Pakistan who are ranked fourth with 106 points. The small margin between the two sides indicates tough competition for the third rank.

New Zealand currently lead the table with 128 rating points, while 2019 World Cup champions England are second with 121 rating points.

However, the rankings could change considerably over the coming weeks with a few ODI series scheduled.

Sixth-ranked South Africa play England in a three-match series. Only seven points behind Pakistan, they have an opportunity to rise to the fourth rank if they clean sweep England.

India, on the other hand, will play West Indies and could consolidate their third position increasing the rating points margin.

An extra bonus for India after a thrilling series triumph over England. Details 👇https://t.co/40EhChy9kH — ICC (@ICC) July 18, 2022

West Indies are ranked ninth with 70 rating points and 22 points behind eighth-placed Sri Lanka. They would not improve their ranking even with a clean sweep against India.

West Indies are having a poor run in the ODIs as they lost their recent ODI series against Bangladesh and earlier against Pakistan, both the opponents whitewashing the Caribbean outfit.

The ODI series between India and West Indies starts on 22 July, Friday.

