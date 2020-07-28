ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League: All you need to know about newly-launched tournament

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on 27 July announced the launch of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, which will begin with the ODI series between England and Ireland on 30 July. The league is the new qualification pathway for teams for the men's World Cup in 2023 in India.

Here's all you need to know about the league:

Which teams will be participating?

A total of 13 teams will be participating in the tournament, including 12 full members. The Netherlands, who qualified by winning the 2015-17 ICC World Cricket League, will be the 13th team.

What will be the format?

Each team plays a three-match ODI series with eight of the other 12 teams. Also, each team will play four series at home and four away, because ICC wants to make sure teams play a variety of oppositions, at different venues and there is an equal home advantage for every team.

What is the qualification process?

It is to be noted that the host nation automatically qualifies for the World Cup. So, India have already qualified for the 2023 World Cup. A total of 8 teams will qualify. So, the competition will be for the remaining 7 places. The teams who grab the first seven places on the points table will play the World Cup 2023. While the other five teams will play in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, with five Associate nations. Only two teams from the Qualifier will be able to make it to the World Cup.

How will the points system work?

The winning team will get 10 points while five points will be added in team's tally for a tie or no result or abandonment. There will be no points for a loss. The league rankings will be decided by the point system. The ICC, in its statement, said that 'there are criteria in place to separate two or more teams on equal points' if such a case arises.

Are all ODI matches part of the Super League?

No, not all matches are part of the Super League. Only those matches which are identified as part of it will be counted.