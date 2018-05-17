The International Cricket Council (ICC) listed over-reliance on Indian money among its weaknesses in a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis done by a Strategy Working Group that comprised Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, David Peever (as Chair), Imran Khwaja, Dave Cameron, Clare Connor and Patricia Kambarami, in conjunction with ICC CEO Dave Richardson, according to a report in Indian Express.

The SWOT analysis contains two mentions of India under the weakness section: “Not a truly global sport — heavy dependence on revenues and fans from India” is the top weakness, and the second one being, “lack of aggressive expansion/growth strategy to counter over-reliance on India.”

Sources say BCCI members are not pleased with ICC's approach in this report. "Thus, the intent with regard to India is apparent. The decision to convert the Champions Trophy into a World T20 event is another such recent development," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

"The members took a dim view of these developments and were of the view that the BCCI as an organisation would necessarily need to discuss these issues of policy and take appropriate decisions in this regard at a General Meeting," the official said.

"Consideration of and deliberations on the proposed Member Participation Agreement with the ICC would also be undertaken to safeguard the BCCI's interest before the same is executed on behalf of the BCCI, in lines with an earlier decision of the General Body of the BCCI," the official said.

The ICC is expected to meet BCCI's office-bearers and Supreme Court-appointed in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the future of the game.

The strategy document that contains the SWOT analysis also mentions a plan to utilise services of global influencers and cricket fans like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, and Indra Nooyi, the first female independent director of ICC, who was appointed recently to promote the sport in uncharted territories, to drive revenue and thus help all members achieve financial sustainability.

With inputs from PTI