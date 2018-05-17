First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
IPL | Match 49 May 15, 2018
KOL Vs RAJ
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
BANW in SA May 17, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC lists over-reliance on Indian money as top weakness in SWOT analysis

International Cricket Council (ICC) listed over-reliance on Indian money among its weaknesses in a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis done by a Strategy Working Group

FP Sports, May 17, 2018

The International Cricket Council (ICC) listed over-reliance on Indian money among its weaknesses in a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis done by a Strategy Working Group that comprised Rahul Johri, BCCI CEO, David Peever (as Chair), Imran Khwaja, Dave Cameron, Clare Connor and Patricia Kambarami, in conjunction with ICC CEO Dave Richardson, according to a report in Indian Express.

Dave Richardson, chief executive of International Cricket Council (ICC) was part of Strategy Working Group that formulated the SWOT analysis. Reuters

Dave Richardson, chief executive of International Cricket Council (ICC) was part of Strategy Working Group that formulated the SWOT analysis. Reuters

The SWOT analysis contains two mentions of India under the weakness section: “Not a truly global sport — heavy dependence on revenues and fans from India” is the top weakness, and the second one being, “lack of aggressive expansion/growth strategy to counter over-reliance on India.”

Sources say BCCI members are not pleased with ICC's approach in this report. "Thus, the intent with regard to India is apparent. The decision to convert the Champions Trophy into a World T20 event is another such recent development," said an official on the condition of anonymity.

"The members took a dim view of these developments and were of the view that the BCCI as an organisation would necessarily need to discuss these issues of policy and take appropriate decisions in this regard at a General Meeting," the official said.

"Consideration of and deliberations on the proposed Member Participation Agreement with the ICC would also be undertaken to safeguard the BCCI's interest before the same is executed on behalf of the BCCI, in lines with an earlier decision of the General Body of the BCCI," the official said.

The ICC is expected to meet BCCI's office-bearers and Supreme Court-appointed in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the future of the game.

The strategy document that contains the SWOT analysis also mentions a plan to utilise services of global influencers and cricket fans like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, and Indra Nooyi, the first female independent director of ICC, who was appointed recently to promote the sport in uncharted territories, to drive revenue and thus help all members achieve financial sustainability.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: May 17, 2018

Tags : #Amitabh Bachchan #BCCI #Cricket #ICC #India #Priyanka Chopra #Rahul Johri #Shah Rukh Khan #SportsTracker #Sundar Pichai

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 12 9 3 0 18
2
Chennai
 12 8 4 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Bangalore
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Delhi
 12 3 9 0 6

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all