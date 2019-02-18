First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 6 Feb 17, 2019
OMA Vs SCO
Scotland beat Oman by 7 wickets
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 5 Feb 17, 2019
IRE Vs NED
Ireland beat Netherlands by 1 wicket
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
ENG in WI Feb 20, 2019
WI vs ENG
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC lifts bowling ban on Akila Dananjaya after clearing Sri Lanka spinner's remodelled action

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday cleared spinner Akila Dananjaya to resume bowling in international cricket following the Sri Lankan's remedial work and a subsequent remodelling of suspect action.

Press Trust of India, Feb 18, 2019 21:37:35 IST

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday cleared spinner Akila Dananjaya to resume bowling in international cricket following the Sri Lankan's remedial work and a subsequent remodelling of suspect action.

Akhila Dananjaya bagged six wickets to help Sri Lanka beat the visitors 3-2 in their ODI series. AP

File image of Sri Lanka mystery spinner Akhila Dananjaya. AP

According to ICC, Dananjaya's remodelled bowling action was assessed in Chennai on 2 February.

It was found that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.

"Match Officials are still at liberty to report Dananjaya if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment," the ICC media release stated.

To assist the match officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action.

Dananjaya was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first Test against England in Galle from 6-10 November and subsequently underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane on 23 November, following which he was barred from bowling in international cricket.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2019 21:37:35 IST

Tags : Akila Dananjaya, Cricket, England, ICC, Sports, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Suspect Bowling Action

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all