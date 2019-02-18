ICC lifts bowling ban on Akila Dananjaya after clearing Sri Lanka spinner's remodelled action
The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday cleared spinner Akila Dananjaya to resume bowling in international cricket following the Sri Lankan's remedial work and a subsequent remodelling of suspect action.
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday cleared spinner Akila Dananjaya to resume bowling in international cricket following the Sri Lankan's remedial work and a subsequent remodelling of suspect action.
File image of Sri Lanka mystery spinner Akhila Dananjaya. AP
According to ICC, Dananjaya's remodelled bowling action was assessed in Chennai on 2 February.
It was found that the amount of elbow extension for all his deliveries was within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC Illegal Bowling Regulations.
"Match Officials are still at liberty to report Dananjaya if they believe he is displaying a suspect action and not reproducing the legal action from the assessment," the ICC media release stated.
To assist the match officials, they will be provided with images and video footage of the bowler's remodeled legal bowling action.
Dananjaya was suspended from bowling after being reported during the first Test against England in Galle from 6-10 November and subsequently underwent an independent assessment of his bowling action in Brisbane on 23 November, following which he was barred from bowling in international cricket.
Updated Date:
Feb 18, 2019 21:37:35 IST
