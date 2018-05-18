First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
IPL | Match 50 May 16, 2018
MUM Vs PUN
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 runs
BANW in SA May 19, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC in damage-control mode after BCCI takes offence to calling its influence a 'weakness' in globalising cricket

ICC's CEO David Richardson sought to clarify its position after the meeting, calling the BCCI a "strength."

FirstCricket Staff, May 18, 2018

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday went on defensive after it called "heavy dependence on revenues and fans from India" as a possible "weakness" as per its SWOT analysis and held it responsible for impeding cricket's global outreach. The Indian board, according a report in ESPN, had threatened to call a general meeting to discuss the Members' Participation Agreement with the ICC to "safeguard the BCCI's interest before the same is executed on behalf of the BCCI".

File image of Dave Richardson. Reuters

File image of Dave Richardson. Reuters

ICC's above-mentioned censure is a part of its 25-page document, titled  "A Global Strategy For Cricket - Update", and it understandably dominated Thursday's meeting between the BCCI and global body's working group to develop a global strategy for cricket.

ICC's CEO David Richardson sought to clarify its position after the meeting, calling the BCCI a "strength."

"We need Indian cricket as part of global strategy. It's certainly a strength that we have such a huge cricket economy behind us. It's not a big issue from weaknesses point of view; if anything it's a reminder for other countries that they cannot rely on India alone, they need to do something themselves," Richardson said.

The BCCI is certain that the sentence will be removed from any further discussions.

"If Sachin Tendulkar was the dominant batsman for India, you didn't try to find ways to cut down his scoring," a BCCI official said. "You asked other batsmen to start scoring more."

Further, the BCCI has cautioned the global body against any possible cuts in budgets or revenue, citing a spike in its expenditure.

“With the Lodha recommendations coming into effect, we have new members coming in. The north-eastern states have got full membership. They will get due grants from the board. We are investing heavily in women’s cricket as well. We can’t afford to lose out on any money,” a top BCCI official said.

Updated Date: May 18, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #David Richardson #ICC #Indian Cricket News #International Cricket Council #SportsTracker

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 13 4 9 0 8

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all