First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 2 Mar 22, 2019
VAN Vs PNG
Papua New Guinea beat Vanuatu by 8 wickets
ICC WT20 EAP Qualifier | Match 1 Mar 22, 2019
PNG Vs PHI
Papua New Guinea beat Philippines by 133 runs
IPL Mar 23, 2019
CSK vs RCB
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Mar 24, 2019
KKR vs SRH
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC gives its nod to usage of names and numbers on Test jerseys in a bid to popularise format

Virat Kohli will soon be seen wearing No 18 on his white flannels as the ICC has allowed Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys.

Press Trust of India, Mar 22, 2019 22:41:06 IST

New Delhi: Virat Kohli will soon be seen wearing No 18 on his white flannels as the ICC has allowed Test-playing nations to have the players sport their names and numbers on their jerseys.

This move is aimed at popularising the longest format of the game.

Representative image. Reuters

Representative image. Reuters

The English county sides as well as the Australian state sides playing the Sheffield Shield are used to wearing whites with names and numbers on the back but this will be an altogether new experience for the Indian team, who will play the second Test of the World Championship against West Indies wearing numbered white shirts.

"Yes, it starts from August 1 for the World Test Championship. It is a part of the wider plan to promote Test cricket," Claire Furlong, ICC's GM Manager (Strategic Communications) told PTI on Friday.

It is widely expected that the Indian team in all likelihood will not use two specific jersey numbers in Test cricket -- No 10 which was used by Sachin Tendulkar in limited overs and possibly No 7 used by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The Indian team has already unofficially retired jersey No 10, which Tendulkar wore. In all probability, same will happen with Dhoni's jersey also.

The decision seemed to have been taken last week as a tweet from former England captain Michael Vaughan on 19 March indicated.

"Delighted to hear Names & Numbers will potentially be on Test playing shirts .. About time .. Add a bit of colour as well .. make the Shirts more inviting for Kids to want to wear .. Test cricket has to become more commercial .. CUE .. A lot of abuse !!!," Vaughan had tweeted.

Updated Date: Mar 22, 2019 22:42:17 IST

Tags : County Cricket, Cricket, ICC, Michael Vaughan, Sheffield Shield, Sports, SportsTracker, Test Cricket

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 4951 103
6 Pakistan 4872 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all