Thursday brought ground-breaking news for world cricket and also another major boost for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that men’s and women’s teams at ICC events will now receive equal prize money.

This means men’s and women’s teams will now get equal prize money for finishing in similar positions at comparable events. They will also get the same amount for winning a match at comprabale ICC events.

The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa.

Coming to BCCI. The conference in Durban put a seal on ICC’s new proposed revenue model for the 2024-27 cycle which will see India receive close to 40% of the share.

The ICC did not explicitly spell out how much money BCCI will earn, but it is expected that the Indian board will make $230 million from the $600 million annual pot for the next four years. This means the BCCI’s share from the ICC pot stands at approximately 38.5%.

How big is this from before?

It’s a massive jump in revenue for BCCI. From 2016 to 2023, the BCCI’s share from the ICC’s central revenue pool was $405 million. BCCI is now expected to make that kind of money in less than two years.

How much will other boards earn?

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will be the next biggest winner at approximately $41 million (6.89%) income annually. Cricket Australia (CA) will get $37.53 million (6.25%), while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will receive $34.51 million (5.75%). They are the only three boards apart from BCCI to earn over $30 million annually.

The remaining eight Full Members (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabawe) will receive less than 5% each.

The 90-plus Associate Members will get approximately US$ 67.5 million per year, around 11% of the revenue pot.

Why BCCI is being paid so much money?

BCCI contributing 70-80% of ICC’s revenue is a known fact.

Also, the annual income of ICC is based on the estimated earning for the coming years, most of which will come from media rights sales. The ICC made over $3.2 billion by selling rights for ICC events in the 2024-31 cycle and $3 billion alone was paid by Disney Star for the Indian market.

ICC chairman Greg Barclay while explaining the revenue share, said: “All members will receive a base distribution and then additional revenue will be in relation to contribution to the global game both on and off the field.”