ICC debunks reports, says global body will not dictate or interfere with IPL's workings
ICC said they use league such as the IPL as a benchmark to draft regulations for leagues across the world.
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 41 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2019 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- England Women in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 2 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW Vs UAEW Thailand Women beat United Arab Emirates Women by 50 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs ENG West Indies beat England by 7 wickets
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Australia in India, 5 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs AUS - Mar 5th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Mar 6th, 2019, 01:30 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 7th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 9th, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 16th, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7224
|125
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|5
|England
|2586
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: The ICC on Monday insisted that it will not interfere in the conduct of Indian Premier League (IPL), saying the world body rather plans to use the Indian domestic league as a benchmark to draft regulations for leagues across the world.
"Reports in the Indian media that the ICC is somehow seeking to interfere in or dictate to the IPL are wide off the mark. That is not the case," ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said in a statement.
Representative photo. Sportzpics
A newspaper report had claimed that the ICC wants to have a say in IPL policy matters in an attempt to gain control over the league.
"As the Chief Executives' Committee and the ICC Board were advised over the past few days, the development of the Regulations has been led by the Working Group, on behalf of its Members, to ensure the long-term health and reputation of the sport internationally and domestically."
Praising the successful conduct of the IPL, Richardson said the model was worth emulation.
"We are fortunate to have some outstanding T20 leagues, including the IPL, which set the gold standard for operations globally and this Working Group has taken into account those standards when developing the draft set of regulations. Our primary objective is to ensure other leagues around the world put in place the same minimum criteria and operate within a consistent framework," Richardson said.
"The Working Group will continue developing the regulations over the coming months."
The ICC, in a recent survey, found out that 95 percent of its professional players play only one T20 league and the regulations, according to sources, would only apply on the the remaining five percent who ply their trade in various leagues. It comprises mainly the West Indies players, who have picked T20 leagues over playing for the Caribbean team.
There is a possibility that there could be a cap of two to three leagues per player but it has not been finalised yet.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2019 21:36:13 IST
