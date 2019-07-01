First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 38 Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
England beat India by 31 runs
ICC CWC | Match 37 Jun 29, 2019
NZ vs AUS
Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs
ICC CWC Jul 02, 2019
BAN vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 03, 2019
ENG vs NZ
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Crikcet World Cup 2019: Put pressure on KL Rahul and others to deliver rather than focusing on MS Dhoni, says Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar, however, added that MS Dhoni should at least try to score run-a-ball at the beginning of his innings if he is coming to bat after 20-25 overs.

Press Trust of India, Jul 01, 2019 19:56:22 IST

Birmingham: Former India cricketer and noted broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar finds it "really unfair" that the critics' focus is on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's strike-rate at this stage of his career when younger players like KL Rahul should be held more accountable.

Dhoni scored 42 off 31 balls against England and while Manjrekar found it a bit surprising that the former India captain didn't go for big shots in the end, he feels others need to be hauled up too.

Sanjay Manjrekar said it's time for KL Rahul to convert the starts. Reuters

Sanjay Manjrekar said it's time for KL Rahul to convert the starts. Reuters

"It is really unfair that the focus is only on Dhoni because, if, at this stage of his career also, there aren't other batsmen around who can help India win matches, then it is not healthy (sign) for Indian cricket," Manjrekar told PTI during an interaction on the eve of Bangladesh game.

Manjrekar feels it's time for Rahul to convert those starts and do justice to his potential.

"Focus shouldn't be so much on Dhoni and it's more a media thing, to talk about Dhoni. If I am a well-wisher of Indian cricket, I will start putting pressure on Lokesh Rahul and others to start delivering and take the load away from people like Dhoni," said the Mumbaikar, who has played 37 Tests for India.

However, Manjrekar feels that Dhoni should at least try to score run-a-ball at the beginning of his innings if he is coming to bat after 20-25 overs.

"I just loved it when Dhoni went in to bat in the warm-up matches and got 30 runs off 30 balls and the late flourish came. So I would like the team management to tell him to get a run-a-ball start and see how it goes.

"If it's 12 for 2, I can understand you need Dhoni's defence. Once he is in, after 22 to 25 overs, he should try to score at run-a-ball."

A big fan of Mayank Agarwal's batting, Manjrekar is delighted for the Karnataka opener.

"With due respect to Vijay Shankar and it is very unfortunate that he got injured, I am delighted that Mayank Agarwal is in the team.

"I think Mayank is a class player and he made his Test debut in Australia and is a very good addition to the squad. In England, the approach to ODIs is closer to Test cricket," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 19:56:22 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanjay Manjrekar, Vijay Shankar, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 7 5 1 1 11
New Zealand 8 5 2 1 11
England 8 5 3 0 10
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all