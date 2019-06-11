First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 13, 2019
IND vs NZ
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World up 2019: Ricky Ponting says Australia are open to batting reshuffle if situation demands

Ricky Ponting also defended Australia's top-order after it failed to fire against India. He called the opening pair of Aaron Finch-David Warner among the best in the world despite its underwhelming performance.

Press Trust of India, Jun 11, 2019 16:17:31 IST

London: Assistant coach Ricky Ponting said Australia is open to shuffling the batting line-up if the circumstances dictate a more flexible approach in the ongoing World Cup.

India posted a massive 352 for 5, riding on a professional performance by the top-order led by Shikhar Dhawan (117). In reply, Australia were dismissed for 316 to suffer a 36-run loss, their first in the tournament thus far.

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

File image of Ricky Ponting. Reuters

Steve Smith (69) was promoted ahead of Usman Khawaja in the batting order to tackle the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, and Ponting hinted that more shuffling could take place.

"We wanted to have (favourable) left-hand, right-hand (match-ups) with those spinners and we thought Steven plays spin as well as anybody, so that was the only reason," Ponting told cricket.com.au.

"It happens quite a lot in the modern game where you see that right-hand, left-hand combination, especially if they've got a lot of spin.

"If it's past 35 overs, you're probably not going to do it (bat Khawaja at four), Maxwell is going every day of the week after that. In the right time and right moment, I think it can work really well," the former skipper explained.

Ponting also defended Australia's top-order after it failed to fire against India. He called the opening pair of Aaron Finch-David Warner among the best in the world despite its underwhelming performance.

"Finch and Warner are probably as good as openers in the world. Finchy has turned things around really well in the last five or six months, Davey coming back has made runs."

Warner scored an unbeaten 89 off 114 balls against Afghanistan but his uncharacteristically sedate 56 off 84 balls against India had put pressure on the batsmen later on.

"By his own admission, (Warner) probably wasn't at his absolute best (against India). He hit the field too often early on and wasn't able to rotate as he would have liked," Ponting said.

Australia were in contention of becoming the first team to successfully chase 353 runs in the World Cup. Although Warner (56), Smith (69) and Alex Carey (55 not out) scored half centuries, they were unable to guide their side to victory.

"Our batting was just a little bit off again. We seemed to find the field a lot in the first 10 overs," Ponting said.

"It was always going to be a hard task. From about the 20-over mark on, something pretty spectacular was going to need to happen from not just one, but probably two of our batters."

Ponting suggested the inability of Australia's openers to hit boundaries early in the run chase, combined with the untimely run out of Finch for 26, were key moments in the game that swayed the momentum in India's favour.

"The run out happened at a really crucial time (the 14th over). The momentum had just started to turn there, Finchy had started to find the boundary a bit more frequently.

"We just needed someone at the top to go on and make a big hundred like Dhawan did and we would have been right in the game."

"There's certainly enough skill and enough talent to turn it around pretty quickly," he added.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2019 16:44:28 IST

Tags : Australia, Australian Cricket, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Up 2019, Ricky Ponting, Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja, World Up 2019, World Up 2019 Australia

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 4 1 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 4 1 2 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all