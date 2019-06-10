ICC Cricket World up 2019: Adam Zampa had hand warmers in his pocket, says Aaron Finch amid ball-tampering claims
Video footage showed Adam Zampa putting his hand into his pocket before rubbing the ball prior to bowling the 24th over of the match against India.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|New Zealand
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|England
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Sri Lanka
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Pakistan
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|West Indies
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|South Africa
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Afghanistan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
Australia spinner Adam Zampa may have been using hand warmers during his bowling spell in Sunday’s 36-run Cricket World Cup defeat by India, captain Aaron Finch has said in response to a flood of ball-tampering accusations on social media.
Video footage showed Zampa putting his hand into his pocket before rubbing the ball prior to bowling the 24th over.
Zampa’s team mates Steve Smith and David Warner have just returned to the national setup after serving 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa early last year.
“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket,” Finch told reporters. “He has them every single game he plays.
“I honestly haven’t seen them (the images), so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game.”
Australia next play Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.
Updated Date:
Jun 10, 2019 17:51:45 IST
