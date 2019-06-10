First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC | Match 13 Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World up 2019: Adam Zampa had hand warmers in his pocket, says Aaron Finch amid ball-tampering claims

Video footage showed Adam Zampa putting his hand into his pocket before rubbing the ball prior to bowling the 24th over of the match against India.

Reuters, Jun 10, 2019 17:51:45 IST

Australia spinner Adam Zampa may have been using hand warmers during his bowling spell in Sunday’s 36-run Cricket World Cup defeat by India, captain Aaron Finch has said in response to a flood of ball-tampering accusations on social media.

Video footage showed Zampa putting his hand into his pocket before rubbing the ball prior to bowling the 24th over.

Zampa’s team mates Steve Smith and David Warner have just returned to the national setup after serving 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa early last year.

“I haven’t seen the photos, but I know that he has hand warmers in his pocket,” Finch told reporters. “He has them every single game he plays.

“I honestly haven’t seen them (the images), so I can’t comment too much on it. But I know for a fact that he has hand warmers every game.”

Australia next play Pakistan in Taunton on Wednesday.

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 17:51:45 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Ball Tampering, Cricket, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Up 2019, Steve Smith, World Up 2019, World Up 2019 Australia

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all