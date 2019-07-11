First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup Social Pavilion: Ravindra Jadeja steals the show with batting and fielding as 'mini' Ashes awaits

Ravindra Jadeja's wholesome innings in the first World Cup semi-final went in vain. Thereby triggering a ton of 'bits & pieces' reactions. This and a lot more from social media.

Sumukh Padukote, Jul 11, 2019 15:17:02 IST

In the first semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand executed a well-planned and coordinated mission to perfection and denied Team India a place in the final. However, the ICC denied a chance for the New Zealand batting to feature in their montage of the Manchester thriller.

The whole of New Zealand was mighty proud of their team’s performance. After BCCI’s tryst with super fan Charulata Patel, it was now New Zealand’s turn to recognise one of their own. After everything is done, the fans are the one who really matter.

And ICC had a little piece of advice to the New Zealand cricket team.

India’s top order may have been done by the brilliance of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and co but it was Ravindra Jadeja who stole the show on Wednesday with his valiant effort. He scored 77 runs off 59 balls and almost took India home. His wholesome innings was appreciated across social media with references to the ‘bits and pieces’ comment made by Sanjay Manjrekar. Former India batsman himself said that he was 'ripped apart' and 'proven wrong on all fronts'.

Michael Vaughan who has been championing ‘England will win the World Cup’ for some time now, indulged in Manjrekar's mockery and was eventually blocked by the latter. During Jadeja’s show, Vaughan, again, indulged in some sarcasm aimed at Manjrekar.

In the first week of #CWC19, ICC crowned Virat Kohli as the king in one of their Instagram posts. And Vaughan, as soon as the match was over, reminded ICC of it but with a twist of his own.


View this post on Instagram

Tickets please @icc

A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on

Jimmy Neesham came up with a strange caption to celebrate their semifinal win.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

We don’t like cricket, no... A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on


The New Zealand cricket family made for a happy picture after the win.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to the New Zealand cricket family on reaching the #CWC19 final! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS

A post shared by Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) on

ICC came up with a bizarre yet different take on MS Dhoni’s run out. Guptill did hit the bull’s eye and ICC made full use of the graphics team at their disposal.

Ian Smith in the commentary box was at his best in the tense moments. Here’s a little recap of his poetry.

Australia will take on England in Birmingham in the second semifinal. A cracker of a match with no rain, a lot of banter and some good cricket is what we’re all looking forward to. Right before the Ashes, this will be another chapter in their long rivalry. Kevin Pietersen has a special video message for the Poms.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My advice to England for tomorrow.... #WhackThem A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on


Looks like KP even after being asked to quieten down is determined to continue his ‘England will win the World Cup’ campaign.

It’s the penultimate ride in this #CWC19 journey and this promises to be a blockbuster. The ‘Mini-Ashes’, ‘Battle of the Rivals’ is here.

Updated Date: Jul 11, 2019 15:17:02 IST

