In the first semifinal of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, New Zealand executed a well-planned and coordinated mission to perfection and denied Team India a place in the final. However, the ICC denied a chance for the New Zealand batting to feature in their montage of the Manchester thriller.

The whole of New Zealand was mighty proud of their team’s performance. After BCCI’s tryst with super fan Charulata Patel, it was now New Zealand’s turn to recognise one of their own. After everything is done, the fans are the one who really matter.

SANTNER GETS HIS SECOND! The pressure had built hugely, and finally Hardik Pandya loses his cool. He skies one, and #KaneWilliamson holds onto the pressure catch. India are 92/6, but Dhoni is still there...#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/zimA0DfkGH — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

Spot our team bus driver at the start of this GIF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) July 10, 2019

And ICC had a little piece of advice to the New Zealand cricket team.

Well, he'd better get outside and fire up the bus for the drive down to the @HomeOfCricket https://t.co/XfN4ZXGmMB — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

India’s top order may have been done by the brilliance of Trent Boult, Matt Henry and co but it was Ravindra Jadeja who stole the show on Wednesday with his valiant effort. He scored 77 runs off 59 balls and almost took India home. His wholesome innings was appreciated across social media with references to the ‘bits and pieces’ comment made by Sanjay Manjrekar. Former India batsman himself said that he was 'ripped apart' and 'proven wrong on all fronts'.

"By bits 'n' pieces of sheer brilliance, he's ripped me apart on all fronts."@sanjaymanjrekar has something to say to @imjadeja after the all-rounder's fantastic performance against New Zealand.#INDvNZ | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i96h5bJWpE — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

Michael Vaughan who has been championing ‘England will win the World Cup’ for some time now, indulged in Manjrekar's mockery and was eventually blocked by the latter. During Jadeja’s show, Vaughan, again, indulged in some sarcasm aimed at Manjrekar.

Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It’s only Bantz ... !!!! #India https://t.co/kmlZ7BK1Vf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

BITS for Bowling .. & for Fielding .. PIECES for Batting .. All in All the ingredients for a bloody good Cricketer .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 10, 2019

If only India had a couple more Bits & pieces cricketers .... !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 10, 2019

In the first week of #CWC19, ICC crowned Virat Kohli as the king in one of their Instagram posts. And Vaughan, as soon as the match was over, reminded ICC of it but with a twist of his own.



View this post on Instagram Tickets please @icc A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan) on Jul 10, 2019 at 8:36am PDT

Jimmy Neesham came up with a strange caption to celebrate their semifinal win.

View this post on Instagram We don’t like cricket, no... A post shared by Jimmy Neesham (@jimmyneesham) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:58am PDT



The New Zealand cricket family made for a happy picture after the win.

Congratulations to the New Zealand cricket family on reaching the #CWC19 final! #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS

ICC came up with a bizarre yet different take on MS Dhoni’s run out. Guptill did hit the bull’s eye and ICC made full use of the graphics team at their disposal.

Ian Smith in the commentary box was at his best in the tense moments. Here’s a little recap of his poetry.

Turn up your and listen to this Ian Smith at his passionate, riveting best, calling the final moments of #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/dMqC576nlE — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019

Australia will take on England in Birmingham in the second semifinal. A cracker of a match with no rain, a lot of banter and some good cricket is what we’re all looking forward to. Right before the Ashes, this will be another chapter in their long rivalry. Kevin Pietersen has a special video message for the Poms.

View this post on Instagram My advice to England for tomorrow.... #WhackThem A post shared by Kevin Pietersen (@kp24) on Jul 10, 2019 at 10:26am PDT



Looks like KP even after being asked to quieten down is determined to continue his ‘England will win the World Cup’ campaign.

Shut me up?!?! I’ve been on of England’s most vocal supporters throughout this World Cup...! I did notice a weakness of Morgan and as a pundit, I mentioned it. Can’t just be all praise, praise, praise! Anyway, we’ll win today or tomorrow.... pic.twitter.com/ukjkXj1i9e — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) July 11, 2019

It’s the penultimate ride in this #CWC19 journey and this promises to be a blockbuster. The ‘Mini-Ashes’, ‘Battle of the Rivals’ is here.