First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Qualifier 2 May 10, 2019
CSK vs DC
Chennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
AFG in SCO | 2nd ODI May 10, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 2 runs (D/L method)
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 11, 2019
IRE vs WI
The Village, Malahide, Dublin
PAK in ENG May 11, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup: James Vince aims to clinch spot in England's final squad for 50-over mega event

James Vince hopes to capitalise on the banishing of Alex Hales over claims of drug use and force his way into England's World Cup plans.

Agence France-Presse, May 11, 2019 11:18:26 IST

London: James Vince hopes to capitalise on the banishing of Alex Hales over claims of drug use and force his way into England's World Cup plans.

File image of James Vince. AFP

File image of James Vince. AFP

The in-form Hampshire batsman could be involved in the 50-over showpiece after Hales was dramatically dropped from all England squads due to reported use of recreational drugs.

The 28-year-old Vince has the remaining four matches of England's one-day international series against Pakistan to stake his claim.

"If he was here I don't think I'd be here now," Vince said of Hales. "I'm not going to say too much on his situation but it has given me an opportunity.

"It's great to be back among the lads and I want to push my case to get into that World Cup squad."

England have until 23 May to finalise their squad for the home tournament, with their opening match against South Africa taking place seven days later at the Oval.

Vince has already endured frustration in his quest to impress national selector Ed Smith and head coach Trevor Bayliss after the five-match series opener was curtailed by rain on Wednesday.

Pakistan reached 80-2 in the 19 overs that were possible, with Vince and fellow fringe player Joe Denly denied a chance to impress.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer, however, served further notice of his World Cup credentials with a wicket and two maiden overs, and Vince admits competition for places is hotting up.

"Jofra's not in it (the World Cup squad) at the moment so I guess there are a few options and a few different balances to the side," said Vince.

"I'm trying not to think about it too much and if and when I do get an opportunity in this series, (I will) try to push my case.

"They've played some magnificent cricket and got to number one in the world so it's been a tough team to break into."

With opener Jason Roy set to be fit after overcoming a back spasm, Vince is unsure whether he will be involved in the second match of the series on Saturday and is considering turning out for his county.

And he said he was unsure how much he would be involved in the rest of the series against Pakistan.

"I guess it depends on what they're thinking for the World Cup, whether they want to give me game time or whether I'm not part of their plans," he said.

"At the minute, I don't know a huge amount but hopefully I'll get at least one more opportunity in this series."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 11, 2019 11:18:26 IST

Tags : Cricket, Ed Smith, Hampshire, ICC Cricket World Cup, James Vince, Joe Denly, Trevor Bayliss, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4792 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all