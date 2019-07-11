First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Women's ODI captain Mithali Raj says Virat Kohli and Co's exit is reminiscent of their loss in 2017 final

India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said the Men in Blue's World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women's 2017 World Cup final loss.

Asian News International, Jul 11, 2019 18:45:47 IST

New Delhi: India ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Thursday said the Men in Blue's World Cup semi-final defeat is reminiscent of women's 2017 World Cup final loss.

Raj in a tweet said she knows how it feels to lose in World Cup knockouts.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Womens ODI captain Mithali Raj says Virat Kohli and Cos exit is reminiscent of their loss in 2017 final

File image of Mithali Raj. AFP

She further added that one's heart breaks but one has to go on. Raj also said the nation loves its Men in Blue no matter what.

"I, for one, knows how it feels to loose in World Cup knockouts. This loss is reminiscent of our World Cup final loss in 2017. Your heart breaks but you realise you have to go on. That's just how sport is. What a whirlwind of emotions! India loves it's men in blue, no matter what," Raj tweeted.

India lost the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 final against England by nine runs. The Mithali Raj-led side was in a brilliant position to lift its first-ever trophy but Anya Shrubsole's six-wicket haul snatched India's happiness.

On July 10, Virat Kohli-led side got off to a horrendous start while chasing a moderate target of 240 against New Zealand on the reserve day. The Kiwi bowlers rattled the top-order of India in the first semi-final of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni rebuilt the innings and added 116 runs.

Trent Boult changed the match contours as he dismissed Jadeja. Towards the end when the onus was on Dhoni, Martin Guptill pulled off a close run out. India were bundled out on 221. Earlier, Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson helped New Zealand post 239 runs for the loss of eight wickets in a rain-hit innings after electing to bat.

