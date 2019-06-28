First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Will it really happen? Here's Pakistan's mind-blowing similarities to their 1992 campaign

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan have finally found their way back in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. With wins over South Africa and New Zealand which has kept them alive, the unpredictable side has relatively comfortable league fixtures ahead.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 28, 2019 09:16:31 IST

Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pakistan have finally found their way back in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign. With wins over South Africa and New Zealand which has kept them alive, the unpredictable side has relatively comfortable league fixtures ahead — against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

However, the most talked about topic among cricket fans are the striking similarities when compared to their 1992 campaign — when Imran Khan’s players lifted their first World Cup trophy by beat England in the final.

File picture of Pakistan team. AP

File image of Pakistan team. AP

While the 1992 World Cup had nine teams playing each other in the league stage, the current edition has 10 teams participating in it.

What’s more, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side opened the campaign with a loss and followed it up with a win, while their third match was washed out. This was exactly the same scenario in 1992.

Since that washout against Sri Lanka in Bristol, the Men in Green have lost two and won as many, including their recent win against New Zealand.

The ‘mercurial’ side’s first loss came against the West Indies this time, and it were the Caribbeans who outplayed Imran Khan’s men by 10 wickets in Pakistan’s opening match in 1992.

It was a tournament to remember for Inzamam-ul-Haq 27 years back, but will it be so for his nephew Imam-ul-Haq?

Another mind-blowing fact is that a ‘Sohail’ won the Man of the Match award in Pakistan’s sixth match of the tournament.

In 1992, it was Aamer Sohail who claimed the award, while Haris Sohail received the award after their match against South Africa, where they knocked the Proteas out.

New Zealand’s unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday following their six-wicket loss to Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co, while coincidentally, it was Imran Khan’s men who inflicted the Kiwis’ first loss in 1992 when they co-hosted the tournament with Australia.

The previous champions before Pakistan in 1992 were Australia (1987) and India (1983), and with that order of champions surprisingly repeating, will Pakistan lift the Cricket World Cup on 14 July at Lord’s?

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 09:16:31 IST

