First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
ICC CWC Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Will go by global body's norms, says CoA chief Vinod Rai on MS Dhoni's glove controversy

CoA chief Vinod Rai said that there is no question of breaking the ICC norms and consequently, they will follow the cricket governing body's decision.

Asian News International, Jun 08, 2019 15:41:32 IST

New Delhi: A day after supporting its wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for wearing a military insignia during an international match, Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai on Saturday said that there is no question of breaking the International Cricket Council's (ICC) norms and consequently, they will follow the cricket governing body's decision.

India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between South Africa and India at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 5, 2019. (Photo by Dibyangshu SARKAR / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

MS Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa. AFP

"Our stand is very clear, we will conform to ICC norms. This is not a religious or a commercial message but I find that ICC has not allowed other players also for this kind of thing. We don't suppose to escalate, we will go by ICC's norms absolutely," Rai told ANI.

"Even yesterday, we were clear in our mind that this is not religious or commercial but at the same time, ICC got to our notice that on the gloves, they allow only two manufacture logos. There is no question of breaking ICC's norms and there is nothing patriotic and nationalistic about it, it's just his personal message that's all. We will go by ICC norms. We just don't want to go against any norms, we are a sporting nation," he said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had on Friday wrote to the ICC seeking permission which was subsequently turned down by the top cricketing body.

Dhoni was spotted donning a regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday.

Following which, the ICC had requested BCCI to get the insignia of one of the Indian Army units removed from gloves of Dhoni

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2019 15:41:32 IST

Tags : BCCI, COA, Committee Of Administators, Cricket, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, MS Dhoni, Vinod Rai

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all