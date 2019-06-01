First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC | Match 1 May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
England beat South Africa by 104 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, West Indies vs Pakistan Stats Wrap: Safaraz Ahmed and Co's losing streak, Chris Gayle overtaking AB de Villiers and more

Pakistan have now lost each of their last 11 completed ODI matches, which is now their longest losing streak in the format. Pakistan lost ten consecutive ODIs between 1987 and 1988.

Umang Pabari, Jun 01, 2019 10:43:19 IST

It was a one-sided affair on Friday as Jason Holder's West Indies thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled for a paltry 105 with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets and Holder picking three. Andre Russell also bowled a good spell to claim three wickets for his team.

Pakistan have now lost each of their last 11 completed ODI matches. AFP

Pakistan have now lost each of their last 11 completed ODI matches. AFP

In reply, the West Indies chased down the target in 13.4 overs with Chris Gayle smashing a half-century.

Pakistan have now lost each of their last 11 completed ODI matches, which is now their longest losing streak in the format. Pakistan lost ten consecutive ODIs between 1987 and 1988.

Gayle has now accumulated six consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs. He is the eighth player to hit six or more consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket. He has also completed 19,000 runs in international cricket.

Gayle, who made 50 against Pakistan on Friday, now holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes in the ODI World Cups, going past AB de Villiers’ tally of 37.

Pakistan’s total of 105 in the game was their second lowest total in a ODI World Cup. Their lowest total is 74 which came in 1992 against England.

Pakistan batted 21.4 overs before getting bowled out in the game which is now their shortest completed innings in a World Cup. Their previous shortest was 31 overs against England in the 2003 Cricket World Cup . This was also Pakistan’s second shortest ODI innings after the 19.5 overs that they batted in the 1993 Cape Town ODI also against the West Indies.

West Indies won the match with 218 balls to spare, which is their fourth largest victory ever by balls remaining in ODI World Cups. The record is 239 balls when they defeated Scotland at Leicester in 1999.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 10:43:19 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Sarfaraz Ahmed, West Indies Vs Pakistan, West Indies Vs Pakistan Stats Wrap, World Cup 2019 Pakistan, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all