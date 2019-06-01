It was a one-sided affair on Friday as Jason Holder's West Indies thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled for a paltry 105 with Oshane Thomas taking four wickets and Holder picking three. Andre Russell also bowled a good spell to claim three wickets for his team.

In reply, the West Indies chased down the target in 13.4 overs with Chris Gayle smashing a half-century.

Pakistan have now lost each of their last 11 completed ODI matches, which is now their longest losing streak in the format. Pakistan lost ten consecutive ODIs between 1987 and 1988.

Gayle has now accumulated six consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODIs. He is the eighth player to hit six or more consecutive fifty-plus scores in ODI cricket. He has also completed 19,000 runs in international cricket.

Gayle, who made 50 against Pakistan on Friday, now holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes in the ODI World Cups, going past AB de Villiers’ tally of 37.

Pakistan’s total of 105 in the game was their second lowest total in a ODI World Cup. Their lowest total is 74 which came in 1992 against England.

Pakistan batted 21.4 overs before getting bowled out in the game which is now their shortest completed innings in a World Cup. Their previous shortest was 31 overs against England in the 2003 Cricket World Cup . This was also Pakistan’s second shortest ODI innings after the 19.5 overs that they batted in the 1993 Cape Town ODI also against the West Indies.

West Indies won the match with 218 balls to spare, which is their fourth largest victory ever by balls remaining in ODI World Cups. The record is 239 balls when they defeated Scotland at Leicester in 1999.

