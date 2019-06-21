First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 26 Jun 20, 2019
AUS vs BAN
Australia beat Bangladesh by 48 runs
ZIM in NED | 1st ODI Jun 19, 2019
NED vs ZIM
Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets (D/L method)
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
IND vs AFG
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC Jun 22, 2019
WI vs NZ
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies great Clive Llyod criticses Jason Holder's men for their one-dimensional approach

West Indies great Clive Llyod said, 'It would appear that they only have one way to play with no variation to their game plan. They are trying to blast people out and I don’t think they understand the English conditions.'

Reuters, Jun 21, 2019 16:51:08 IST

Southampton: The West Indies team under Jason Holder have failed to understand English conditions and paid the price for their one-dimensional tactics of trying to bounce out oppositions, Caribbean great Clive Lloyd has said.

Holder’s men are left with mathematical chances of reaching the semi-finals after their third loss in five matches against Bangladesh earlier this week.

Two-time champions West Indies posted 321-8 at Taunton but Bangladesh chased down the target with 8.3 overs to spare to clinch the high-scoring contest.

West Indies

West Indies have a solitary win in five matches of which one game was washed out. AP

“I was disappointed with the West Indies performance against Bangladesh,” Lloyd, who captained West Indies to World Cup triumphs in 1975 and 1979, wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council.

“It would appear that they only have one way to play with no variation to their game plan. They are trying to blast people out and I don’t think they understand the English conditions.

“You cannot always do that here because the pitches during this competition have been batsman-friendly despite the rain. It might be green but it doesn’t always fly around.

“Bangladesh were ready for that sort of onslaught and to chase down 320 with eight overs to spare is a great effort, but it is poor cricket by the West Indies.”

West Indies beat Pakistan in their opener but suffered a narrow defeat in their match against Australia when they failed to chase down a 289-run target.

“They have themselves to blame if they miss the semi-finals, they should have beaten Australia and they definitely should have seen off Bangladesh as well. But the Bangladesh side did their homework and deserved their victory,” Lloyd said.

The former captain has high hopes from top order duo of Evin Lewis and Shai Hope both of whom got half-centuries against Bangladesh.

“Shai Hope has been playing extremely well for quite a while since he has arrived on the international scene. And it was good to see Evin Lewis get a score at last. I think he is a terrific cricketer,” Lloyd said.

“If you have been getting out for small scores, and then get to 70, it is imperative that you cash in. Evin should have got to 130 in the same way that guys like (Australians) David Warner and Aaron Finch have been doing.”

Irrespective of whether they make the semi-finals, Lloyd said, the team need to do well in the remaining matches beginning with Saturday’s match against an unbeaten New Zealand side.

“There is still a mathematical chance that the West Indies can make the semi-finals,” he added.

“And even though it is looking increasingly unlikely, it is absolutely vital that they try and finish the tournament on a high note.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 21, 2019 16:51:08 IST

Tags : Aaron Finch, Clive Lloyd, Cricket World Cup 2019, David Warner, Evin Lewis, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Shai Hope, West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 6 5 1 0 10
New Zealand 5 4 0 1 9
England 5 4 1 0 8
India 4 3 0 1 7
Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5
Sri Lanka 5 1 2 2 4
West Indies 5 1 3 1 3
South Africa 6 1 4 1 3
Pakistan 5 1 3 1 3
Afghanistan 5 0 5 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
6 Pakistan 4107 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all