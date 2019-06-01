First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC | Match 1 May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
England beat South Africa by 104 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: West Indies' Chris Gayle, Andre Russell to regain full fitness before Australia clash

West Indies captain Jason Holder have put concerns over fitness of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to rest, saying the star players will fully recover from their niggles

Press Trust of India, Jun 01, 2019 12:09:25 IST

Nottingham: West Indies captain Jason Holder have put concerns over fitness of Chris Gayle and Andre Russell to rest, saying the star players will fully recover from their niggles before the team's second World Cup game against Australia on Thursday.

West Indies' Chris Gayle waits for medical assistance during his knock against Pakistan. AFP

West Indies' Chris Gayle waits for medical assistance during his knock against Pakistan. AFP

Gayle scored a trademark fifty off just 33 balls as the West Indies secured a seven-wicket win over Pakistan in their World Cup opener at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Three massive sixes gave took him to 40 in his career at the tournament, more than any other player, but also took its toll as he struggled with running between the wickets and hobbled towards the pavilion after his eventual dismissal.

But captain Jason Holder is confident the five-day rest between this win and the match with Australia will be enough. Russell, who turned the match with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, taking two wickets from his 18 balls, also insists he will be okay despite seeming to aggravate a knee injury.

"I've more than enough time to get my knee back to normal and get it settled," he said.

All which is great news for Holder, who couldn't have been happier with the way his team started their World Cup campaign.

This is Gayle's last international tournament but Nicholas Pooran gave a glimpse to the future with a 34 run contribution as the Windies knocked off Pakistan's 105 runs in 13.4 overs.

Pooran faced just 19 balls for his score and unleashed six boundaries, including two massive sixes.

Updated Date: Jun 01, 2019 12:09:25 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Australia Cricket Team, Chris Gayle, Cricket, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 West Indies

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all