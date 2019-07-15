First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'We have no control over rules' says Eoin Morgan after boundary count rule helps England clinch title

England were adjudged the winners of the World Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count — 22 fours and two sixes — to New Zealand's 17 after the epic final, and the ensuing Super Over, ended in a tie

Press Trust of India, Jul 15, 2019 18:41:31 IST

London: England skipper Eoin Morgan said players "do not have control over the rules" set by the ICC after the governing body's much-criticised boundary count rule decided the winners of the 2019 World Cup.

England were adjudged the winners of the World Cup on the basis of their superior boundary count — 22 fours and two sixes — to New Zealand's 17 after the epic final, and the ensuing Super Over, ended in a tie.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: We have no control over rules says Eoin Morgan after boundary count rule helps England clinch title

File image of England captain Eoin Morgan. Reuters

"If you could give an alternative I'd be able to, like compare the both. But I can't think of an alternative at the moment. The rules are obviously set out a long time ago and we have no control over them," said Morgan.

Earlier, when New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was asked if the rule was a fair way to decide a World Cup final winner, he admitted it was hard to swallow.

"I suppose you never thought you would have to ask that question and I never thought I would have to answer it (smiling)," was Williamson's reaction.

"While the emotions are raw, it is pretty hard to swallow when two teams have worked really, really hard to get to this moment in time.

"When sort of two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser it still doesn't perhaps sort of shine with one side coming through, you know," Williamson said, summing up.

However, he had no intention of questioning the rules set by the governing body, slammed as "ridiculous" by former cricketers.

"It is what it is, really. The rules are there at the start. No one probably thought they would have to sort of result to some of that stuff. A great game of cricket and all you guys probably enjoyed it," Williamson said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 18:41:31 IST

Tags : Cricket, Eoin Morgan, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kane Williamson, World Cup 2019 England

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all