ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal snubbed by PCB for fitness tests ahead of Pakistan squad selection
Senior players Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad have not been summoned by the Inzamam ul Haq-led selection committee for the final fitness tests being conducted ahead of World Cup squad selection.
Karachi: Senior players Wahab Riaz, Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad have not been summoned by the Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee for the final fitness tests being conducted ahead of World Cup squad selection.
The PCB on Thursday, released a list of 23 probables, who have been invited for the two-day fitness tests scheduled on 15 and 16 April at the National Cricket Academy after consultations between chief selector, Inzamam and head coach Mickey Arthur.
File image of Umar Akmal. AP
Umar who followed up a brilliant 136 with another blistering innings of 99 in the Pakistan National One-Day Cup on Thursday, has surprisingly not been invited to take the fitness tests.
The middle-order batsman was recalled for the ODI series against Australia last month after being left out in the cold for more than two and half years.
His top score against Australia was 48 and was also earned the wrath of the board for partying beyond midnight, thereby breaching the code of conduct.
Strangely, the selectors have invited another middle-order batsman, Asif Ali, for the fitness tests although the batsman was dropped for the ODI series against Australia.
Other notable omissions from the fitness test list are left-arm pacer Riaz, who had a five-wicket haul in the National Cup on Wednesday and opener Shehzad, who impressed with four half centuries in the last five matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), including the final.
The selectors have kept faith with all six players who were rested for the Australia series while senior all-rounder, Muhammad Hafeez has also been asked to appear for the fitness trials.
Arthur has said that there will be no compromises made on fitness of any player while selecting the World Cup squad.
The PCB also confirmed that the final World Cup squad would be announced on 18 April with the Pakistan team departing on 23 for England.
Pakistan Probables list: Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Muhammad Abbas, Muhammad Aamir, Muhammad Hafeez, Muhammad Hasnain, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari and Yasir Shah.
Updated Date:
Apr 04, 2019 21:18:49 IST
