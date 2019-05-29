First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's 'instinctive' style of captaincy has mellowed down, says former skipper Kapil Dev

Virat Kohli's style of captaincy was more 'instinctive' but has now become more inclusive as he has mellowed down with the passage of time, feels Kapil Dev.

Press Trust of India, May 29, 2019 18:02:21 IST

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's style of captaincy four years ago was more "instinctive" but has now become more inclusive as he has mellowed down with the passage of time, feels the legendary Kapil Dev.

The 1983 World Cup winning captain said that there is no better person to lead India in a "daunting mission" like the World Cup in England.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 India's Virat Kohli during the press conference Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool - RC1FDE87E6C0

India captain Virat Kohli. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

"I must say, he (Kohli) has matured amazingly from the time he has taken over the captaincy from Dhoni. I know he has been criticised for being aggressive, sometimes brash but that's how he has played the game," Kapil said in a newly released book 'World Cup Warriors' written by veteran journalist Vijay Lokapally of The Hindu.

"He may have looked childish to some but there was never any doubt that he was challenging himself to take the game to the next level.

"He was instinctive four years back but he has mellowed. You can see the difference in how he seeks reviews from the third umpire. He doesn't mind consulting his colleagues and that's a sign of maturity," Kapil said.

The new book is a ready reckoner, profiling all the 15 members of India's World Cup squad along with head coach Ravi Shastri, with each player being assessed by former India World Cup stars.

The book also comprises Austin Coutinho's caricatures of all the players.

May 29, 2019

