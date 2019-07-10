First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli says MS Dhoni hasn't told Indian team anything about retirement

Asked if Dhoni has said anything about his future plans, with squad for the West Indies tour to be announced soon, Kohli said, 'No he hasn't told us anything as of now.'

Press Trust of India, Jul 10, 2019 22:05:39 IST

Manchester: India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday said MS Dhoni has not told him anything about his future plans amid speculation that the veteran may call it quits after team's semi-final exit from the World Cup.

Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls in India's 18-run defeat at the hands of Black Caps and the skipper once again came to veteran's defence on his slow approach during the middle overs.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli says MS Dhoni hasnt told Indian team anything about retirement

MS Dhoni scored 50 off 72 balls in India's 18-run defeat against New Zealand. Reuters

Asked if Dhoni has said anything about his future plans, with squad for the West Indies tour to be announced soon, Kohli said, "No he hasn't told us anything as of now."

Dhoni, coming in to bat at 71 for 5, it was not easy to accelerate straightaway and it needed a rebuilding which he did alongside Ravindra Jadeja.

"I think Dhoni had to hold the innings from one end and allow Jadeja to play freely. He batted in the right way. He has been given a specific role as per the team situation and he played accordingly. They had a 100 run partnership from that situation," Kohli defended the former skipper.

The skipper also feels that it is "very easy to criticize sitting from outside".

"Yes we are not denying that we made errors but in hindsight, we can criticize a lot," Kohli said.

His opposite number Kane Williamson felt that Dhoni's run out was the turning point of the match.

Updated Date: Jul 10, 2019 22:05:39 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Kane Williamson, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli

