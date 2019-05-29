First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC May 30, 2019
ENG vs SA
The Oval, London
ICC CWC May 31, 2019
WI vs PAK
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli says KL Rahul's ton at No 4 was biggest positive for India from Bangladesh warm-up

KL Rahul slammed 108 off 99 balls while MS Dhoni amassed 113 off 78 balls in India's 95-run win over Bangladesh in a warm-up encounter

Press Trust of India, May 29, 2019 08:29:57 IST

Cardiff: Captain Virat Kohli Tuesday gave hints that Lokesh Rahul may be preferred at the crucial No. 4 slot in the World Cup after his hundred in India's 95-run win over Bangladesh in a warm-up match.

"The biggest positive from today was the way KL (Rahul) batted at No. 4, everyone else knows their roles. It is important that he gets the runs and he is such a class player," Kohli said of Rahul who hit a 99-ball 108, after India's big win in their final World Cup warm-up game.

KL Rahul scored 108 off 99 balls. Reuters

KL Rahul scored 108 off 99 balls. Reuters

"MS (Dhoni) and Hardik were superb as well," he added.

Dhoni also scored a hundred — a 78-ball 113 — while Hardik Pandya contributed 21 from 11 deliveries down the order.

"We were challenged by their batsmen as well but we bowled well and our spinners got wickets too. Bumrah got us the breakthrough and Chahal and Kuldeep got us six wickets," Kohli said.

He said in the World Cup matches the ball might turn a bit in the second half and swing and seam would be important in the first fifteen overs. He said most of the teams winning the toss would want to chase.

"We have had two good challenges in the two games while batting first. Shikhar and Rohit are quality players, they become stars in ICC events. I understand if guys don't get going rightaway in this format, but I am glad with what we got out of these two games.

"The last 15 overs could be challenging on the field, especially when the game is not interesting and you have to go through the motions. But once the tournament starts nobody would find all these things long, which is what you expect from a world class tournament like the World Cup."

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said, "We have spent fours weeks here. So, a few players have some niggles.

"Looks alright (about his fitness), but we need to look after our bowlers. Our top-order is scoring some runs. Sowmya batted well, Liton and Mushy did a good job. Overall, the top-order batsmen need to understand their role.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 08:29:57 IST

Tags : Cricket, Hardik Pandya, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Mashrafe Mortaza, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


Points Table

Team p w l t pts
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
England 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
West Indies 0 0 0 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all