ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli-led India keep focus on fielding during practice session ahead of South Africa clash
Indian team's practice session on Saturday at The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton started with the tips from head coach Ravi Shastri and the coach was also seen discussing various topics with the team.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|t
|pts
|West Indies
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Africa
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Southampton: Indian team's practice session on Saturday at The Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton started with the tips from head coach Ravi Shastri and the coach was also seen discussing various topics with the team.
To win matches, it is very important for a team to restrict the opponents under the 300 run milestone and to achieve this, not only bowlers but fielders also have to contribute.
Team India members during a practice session ahead of the World Cup. Image courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI
Keeping that in mind, the team was seen spending more time enhancing their fielding skills as skipper Virat Kohli along with MS Dhoni, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar was seen improving throws and catches.
Whereas, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul were developing their batting skills as they spent their time in the nets. Hardik Pandya was seen stretching his back due to some issue but later bowled in the nets.
Also, Kuldeep Yadav also looked in good shape after he missed the first practice session and bowled to Dhoni in the nets. India are gearing up to face South Africa in their World Cup opener and this was team's second practice session, which lasted more than three hours, ahead of the match.
India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 01, 2019 21:40:32 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Ian Chappell says India's variety in bowling attack makes them a strong title contender
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: All you need to know about Virat Kohli-led India's 15-member squad
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Suresh Raina pins hopes on India to beat Pakistan, says positive start in tournament will help them do so