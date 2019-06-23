India captain Virat Kohli has been fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of ICC Code of Conduct during the match against Afghanistan. Played at Rose Bowl in Southampton, Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Excessive appealing during an International Match”, said the global cricket body in a media release.

The incident occurred in the 29th over of Afghanistan's chase when Kohli advanced towards umpire Aleem Dar in an aggressive manner when appealing an lbw decision. On the first ball of the 29th over, with Rahmat Shah on the strike, the Indian players went up in unison for a leg before appeal. After India's loud appeal was turned down, the crowd turned on the umpire as well and there were jeers. On the replay, it showed that Rahmat was beaten on the inside edge, struck on the back pad and going on to clip leg stump. If India had reviewed, it would have been umpire's call and the decision would have been not out.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Chris Broad, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

Additionally, one demerit point has been added to Kohli's disciplinary record. It was his second offence since the introduction of the revised Code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points on his record after having got one demerit point during the Pretoria Test against South Africa on 15 January 2018.

As per the ICC rules, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, or a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Demerit points stay on a player's disciplinary record for a period of 24 months from their imposition following which they are expunged. If a player collections four or more demerit points in this period, they are converted into suspension points. Two suspension points then lead to a ban of one Test or two ODIs or two T20Is, whichever comes first for the player.

In a closely fought contest, India went on to beat Afghanistan by 11 runs and remain unbeaten in the tournament. Their next fixture is against West Indies on 27 June.

