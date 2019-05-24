Indian all-rounder Vijay Shankar was hit on his right hand as he tried to pull a short-pitched ball from Khaleel Ahmed during a practice session on Friday. He left the batting session mid-way and headed back to the dressing room.

As per the ESPNcricinfo report, Vijay was facing Khaleel in the nets, who is among the four players sent to UK as net bowlers, and played a pull shot which did not come off well. The ball hit him on the right hand and Shankar rushed back to the changing rooms immediately. The official statement from BCCI over his injury is still awaited.

Newsflash: Vijay Shankar hit on the right hand while batting in the nets. Walks off in pain. More news awaited. #CWC19 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) May 24, 2019

India will be playing New Zealand on Saturday (25 May) in their first warm-up clash and after this incident, dark clouds are hovering over Shankar's participation in the practice game.

Not to forget that Kedar Jadhav, who was deemed fit after being out of the cricket field post his injury in IPL 2019, has not completely recovered. He is yet to take part in the nets, awaiting green signal from team physio Patrick Farhart.

India play their second warm-up match on 28 May, 2019 before starting the World Cup campaign on 5 June against South Africa.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here