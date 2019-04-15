BCCI announced the Team India squad for the 2019 World Cup that begins in England and Wales on 30 May. Dinesh Karthik was picked up as the second wicket-keeper in the team in place of Rishabh Pant and selectors backed Vijay Shankar to play the role of much-debated No 4 position. At the press conference, chief of selectors MSK Prasad said that the panel has covered all bases and has selected a balanced side for the show piece event in England.

"We've covered all the bases, and this is one of the most balanced sides we have produced. We had discussed Khaleel and Saini, and they will be around. We've been planning. Let me frankly tell that in the last month or so, there were a couple of places which cropped up. We do have reserves," said MSK Prasad in the press conference.

Here is the Team India squad for World Cup

India’s squad for the ICC #CWC19 announced: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MSD (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Shami — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2019

Balanced team? What do you say?

Jadeja and Vijay Shankar both make the cut as I thought. Overall, very balanced side. Must feel for Pant though. Lost out marginally. But also lesson for him to improve his wk skills https://t.co/7Hqz0XSMLe — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019

Wrong to drop Rayudu?

Ambati Rayudu must be shattered though. His place was deemed certain and he had even quit 4 day cricket to focus on this. But form is such a cruel mistress. The harder he tried the more he seemed to struggle. My heart goes out to him. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

DK is flying to England

The chatter around the World Cup for a while was that Dinesh Karthik's place was safe but you never know till the team is announced. Either way, it was going to be hard on one keeper. The rest of the team is predictable. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019

Unlucky Pant?

Feel Rishabh Pant should have been included. #CWC19 — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 15, 2019

More reactions on Rayudu, who was India's No 4 not a long time back

not so long back Rayudu virtually had the endorsement of virat kohli, no less, to be India's number 4 at the world cup..in sport, there can be no guarantees.. — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 15, 2019

More noise on Pant's exclusion as well

Wasn’t Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 15, 2019

Some say that this is the best squad ever

A few niggles aside, this is the best 15 we have. And man-to-man, it isn't a patch on the 1983 and 2011 Cup winning squads. If it plays to potential, this team can reach the semis. Anything more will be a pleasant bonus #CWC19 #WorldCup2019 #TeamIndia — avijit ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) April 15, 2019