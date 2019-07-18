First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in MAL | 2nd T20I Jul 14, 2019
MAL vs NEP
Nepal beat Malaysia by 6 runs
FIN in DEN | 2nd T20I Jul 13, 2019
DEN vs FIN
Denmark beat Finland by 38 runs
IRE in ENG Jul 24, 2019
ENG vs IRE
Lord's, London
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Trent Boult 'sorry for letting everyone down' on return to New Zealand

Pace bowler Trent Boult was among six Black Caps players making a low-key homecoming at Auckland airport, soaking up commiserations from a few fans and well-wishers.

Reuters, Jul 18, 2019 10:36:21 IST

Wellington: A group of rueful New Zealand players touched down on home soil on Thursday, still coming to terms with the gut-wrenching defeat to England in the World Cup final.

Pace bowler Trent Boult was among six Black Caps players making a low-key homecoming at Auckland airport, soaking up commiserations from a few fans and well-wishers.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Trent Boult sorry for letting everyone down on return to New Zealand

Trent Boult is still coming to terms with gut-wrenching defeat to England in the World Cup final. Reuters

The left-armer was still haunted by the deflection off Ben Stokes’s bat in the 50th over that raced to the boundary and helped send the final into a Super Over before England claimed the win on the total boundaries scored.

“It’s natural to nitpick, to wonder about all those little things and how it could have been a totally different game,” he told reporters at the airport.

“I’ve been living that last over in my mind a lot — somehow I got hit for six along the ground which has never happened before.

“To see the scores level (after the Super Over) and still lose, yeah, that was a pretty unique situation.”

England’s maiden World Cup title denied New Zealand their first but the class shown by Black Caps captain Kane Williamson and his players in defeat generated global acclaim.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she wanted to put on a home-coming celebration for the team but their different schedules and commitments have put the idea on ice for the time being.

Boult said he was overwhelmed by the messages of support from the public.

“We’ve just been on a plane 15 hours and there were a lot of Kiwis saying ‘we felt for you’,” he said.

“I didn’t really know what to say. Obviously, we’re all hurting and we’re sorry for letting everyone down.

“I just want to get home, walk my dog along the beach and try to forget about it but it’s gonna be a hard one to swallow for the next couple of years.”

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 10:36:21 IST

Tags : Ben Stokes, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup Final, Jacinda Ardern, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, New Zealand Vs England, Trent Boult

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all