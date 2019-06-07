First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 10 Jun 06, 2019
AUS vs WI
Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs
ICC CWC | Match 9 Jun 05, 2019
BAN vs NZ
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
ENG vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 08, 2019
AFG vs NZ
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Trent Boult feels different gloss used on Kookaburra balls in tournament offering more swing

Trent Boult got his World Cup preparation off to a fine start by picking four wickets in a warm-up game against India.

Press Trust of India, Jun 07, 2019 16:46:51 IST

Taunton: New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult has attributed the low-scoring thrillers at the ongoing World Cup to the "glossier" Kookaburra balls which offers more swing, making the contest between bat and ball even.

"The balls are actually different for this tournament. They've got a different gloss on them, they're painted differently, so there's definitely been a little bit more swing," said Boult, who took his 150th ODI wicket against Bangladesh at The Oval on Wednesday.

"Conditions have been good but I believe there should be that little period at the start of the game where it's an even battle of bat versus ball, so it's nice to see the ball moving like it is at the moment."

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowls during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at The Oval in London on June 5, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE

New Zealand's Trent Boult bowls during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh. AFP

Boult got his World Cup preparation off to a fine start by picking four wickets in a warm-up game against India.

"The white balls have been quite prominent, you can see the quarter seams and everything with the ball, but it's fully covered now. It's nice to hold in the hand and it's moving a little bit, so I'm very happy."

The use of two new balls for each innings has robbed pacers the chance to go for reverse swing due to the lack of sufficient wear and tear.

"I'd love to see (just) one ball in ODI cricket to be honest," said Boult, who snapped four for 33 against India in the warm-up game.

"I think any reverse swing at the end can really help any death bowler, the margin for error becomes slightly bigger and the hitting zone is a little bit smaller.

"I'm not sure where it's going to get to but the invention of slower balls and knuckle balls and two bouncers and all that carry on has given a couple of cards up the sleeves."

New Zealand will face Afghanistan on Saturday and Boult said his team will treat their opponents with respect.

"There's a lot of respect for the Afghanistanis who we are coming up against. They've got some quality players, some experienced players. I've never played at Taunton but I hear it's quite a small ground so we will have to be on the button," Boult said.

"We are looking forward to that challenge and then there are some very big games to come in the tournament. To be 2 and 0 with a little bit of momentum behind us is a good position.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 07, 2019 16:46:51 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Kookaburra Balls, Taunton, Trent Boult

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 2 2 0 0 4
West Indies 2 1 1 0 2
England 2 1 1 0 2
India 1 1 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2
Pakistan 2 1 1 0 2
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all