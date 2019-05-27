First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 5 May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 4 May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Tournament organisers happy with security measures amid 'moderate' threat around mega event

Britain may be dealing with a national threat level of "severe" but officials are confident they have the security measures in place for a Cricket World Cup in England and Wales rated a "moderate" security risk.

Agence France-Presse, May 27, 2019 19:00:30 IST

London: Britain may be dealing with a national threat level of "severe" but officials are confident they have the security measures in place for a Cricket World Cup in England and Wales rated a "moderate" security risk.

Recent terror attacks in cricket playing nations have heightened safety concerns regarding the World Cup, which features 48 one-day international matches in 46 days starting with tournament hosts England against South Africa on Thursday.

In March, 51 worshippers were shot dead in mosque attacks in the New Zealand city of Christchurch while more than 250 people died in Sri Lanka as a result of suicide bombings on Easter Sunday.

File picture of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters

File image of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy. Reuters

"When those incidents happened so close to the tournament, quite understandably that did cause some nervousness," Jill McCracken, the World Cup safety and security director, told reporters at the Oval on Monday.

Public events in Britain have not been immune from terror incidents in recent years, with 23 people killed in a suicide bomb attack after a concert by the American singer Ariana Grande in Manchester two years ago.

McCracken, explaining the security position regarding the World Cup, added: "The UK national threat level sits at 'severe', which means an attack is likely.

"But we also work with security services to assess the impact of the tournament itself and they have come to us with a bespoke threat for the event which is 'moderate' – the second lowest on the scale of risk.

"The threat in the UK is always around crowded places, they look for mass casualties, but when you look at the security measures that we have around the venues, around the teams, and the background work we do, that actually reduces threat."

Meanwhile the International Cricket Council (ICC) said there had been 3.2 million applications for tickets – some four times the actual availability – with 110,000 women and 100,000 Under-16s expected to attend.

'Zero tolerance'

Officials are keen to attract family audiences to matches and players have been reminded of the need to set a good example while on the field.

"The definition of sledging (verbal abuse of an opponent) is always difficult," said ICC chief executive David Richardson.

"But one point we've emphasised in all team briefings is to uphold a good standard of behaviour.

"Any malicious or personal comments won't be tolerated. Over the last 12 months it's improved significantly, generally teams are pretty well behaved."

Richardson, a former South Africa wicket-keeper, added he hoped players and fans at this year's men's World Cup would follow the example of the 2017 Women's World Cup in England.

"The Women's World Cup was a good example of that family atmosphere," he said.

"Everyone is welcome, male and female, young and old. Any racism or homophobia, there's zero tolerance for that."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 27, 2019 19:26:50 IST

Tags : Ariana Grande, Cricket World Cup, David Richardson, ICC, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, International Cricket Council (ICC), Jill McCracken

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all