ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Tournament organisers apologise to fans for facing ticket troubles ahead of West Indies-Pakistan game

World Cup organisers on Friday apologised to fans who faced long queues at the Trent Bridge, the venue for the tournament's second game, between Pakistan and the West Indies.

Press Trust of India, May 31, 2019 21:43:39 IST

World Cup organisers on Friday apologised to fans who faced long queues at the Trent Bridge, the venue for the tournament's second game, between Pakistan and the West Indies.

"We would like to apologise to any fans caught up in queues here at Trent Bridge today. We will be offering a full refund to anyone who was impacted by the delays because of the high volume of ticket collections. This will happen automatically based on data from our ticket scanners along with time of ticket issue from the box office," said the ICC in a release.

File image of fans waiting to buy tickets at Trent Bridge. Reuters

"We are currently working with Ticketmaster to resolve all outstanding issues and have put in place a number of measures to ensure fans don't suffer this inconvenience at future games. This includes the introduction of a print at home ticket and improved distribution methods at the venues," it added.

The West Indies thrashed Pakistan by seven wickets to begin their tournament campaign on an emphatic note.

World Cup managing director Steve Elworthy, too, apologised to the fans affected by long queues.

"We have delivered over 700,000 tickets to more than 120 countries, but not all tickets were successfully delivered and as such we have seen a higher volume collecting at the venue. It is only right that we refund these fans by way of apology. The refund will happen automatically so the fans do not need to do anything.

"We would urge fans who haven't yet received their tickets to go onto their Cricket World Cup account and utilize the print at home function. In addition to this we will improve the way we are distributing the tickets in venue and if necessary will provide additional support to the venue," he said.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 21:43:39 IST

