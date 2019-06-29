ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Trent Boult takes historic hat-trick for New Zealand and sets Twitter on fire
Here's how twitter reacted after Trent Boult became the first New Zealand player to take a World Cup hat-trick
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
New Zealand paceman Trent Boult took a hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday.
The left-arm quick struck in the last over of Australia's innings, dismissing Usman Khawaja for a top-score of 88 before he bowled tailender Mitchell Starc and then had Jason Behrendorff lbw, despite the batsman's review.
It was the first hat-trick by a New Zealander at a World Cup and the second of the tournament after India paceman Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.
Nathan Lyon then survived the last ball of the innings, with Australia finishing on 243-9.
Here's how twitter reacted on the hat-trick.
Sensational
Boult was on fire in that last over
Three perfect deliveries
Sean Fitzpatrick loved it as well
A record to remember
Starc got a taste of his own medicine
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Jun 29, 2019 22:40:14 IST
