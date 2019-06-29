First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 36 Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Trent Boult takes historic hat-trick for New Zealand and sets Twitter on fire

Here's how twitter reacted after Trent Boult became the first New Zealand player to take a World Cup hat-trick

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 29, 2019 22:40:14 IST

New Zealand paceman Trent Boult took a hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday.

The left-arm quick struck in the last over of Australia's innings, dismissing Usman Khawaja for a top-score of 88 before he bowled tailender Mitchell Starc and then had Jason Behrendorff lbw, despite the batsman's review.

It was the first hat-trick by a New Zealander at a World Cup and the second of the tournament after India paceman Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Nathan Lyon then survived the last ball of the innings, with Australia finishing on 243-9.

Here's how twitter reacted on the hat-trick.

Sensational

Boult was on fire in that last over

Three perfect deliveries

Sean Fitzpatrick loved it as well

A record to remember

Starc got a taste of his own medicine

With inputs from AFP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 22:40:14 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Starc, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Lyon, Usman Khawaja, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all