New Zealand paceman Trent Boult took a hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup match at Lord's on Saturday.

The left-arm quick struck in the last over of Australia's innings, dismissing Usman Khawaja for a top-score of 88 before he bowled tailender Mitchell Starc and then had Jason Behrendorff lbw, despite the batsman's review.

It was the first hat-trick by a New Zealander at a World Cup and the second of the tournament after India paceman Mohammed Shami achieved the feat against Afghanistan.

Nathan Lyon then survived the last ball of the innings, with Australia finishing on 243-9.

Here's how twitter reacted on the hat-trick.

Sensational

Sensational last over by Boult. Aus finish 25-30 short than what rhey might have liked. Khwaja reconstructed innings after early collapse, but couldn’t provide late flourish needed — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 29, 2019

Boult was on fire in that last over

Wow ... Trent Boult takes the first final-over hat-trick against Australia in a World Cup since Steven Finn at Melbourne in 2015 #CWC19 — Andrew Miller (@miller_cricket) June 29, 2019

Three perfect deliveries

Three perfect, perfect deliveries. Couldn't place them in better spots. A hat-trick of hat-tricks that #NZvAUS #CWC19 — Guy Heveldt (@GuyHeveldt) June 29, 2019

Sean Fitzpatrick loved it as well

When you see your nation's first World Cup hat-trick 💪 Do you think @AllBlacks legend Sean Fitzpatrick enjoyed that?!#BACKTHEBLACKCAPS | #CWC19 | #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/MW9PoAwyyJ — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 29, 2019

A record to remember

👆 Usman Khawaja

👆 Mitchell Starc

👆 Jason Behrendorff Trent Boult becomes the first New Zealander to take a hat-trick in a Men's World Cup!#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/FyLyYG8aIY — ICC (@ICC) June 29, 2019

Starc got a taste of his own medicine

