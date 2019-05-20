First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Think you can predict India's fortunes? Play our predictor

We're just under a fortnight away from the Cricket World Cup 2019 that will be held in the UK. This is your opportunity to weigh in on what you think will happen in England as India look to repeat the heroics of 1983 and 2011 World Cup. Ready?

FirstCricket Staff, May 20, 2019 13:19:45 IST

The dust has settled on another edition of the Indian Premier League and we're just under a fortnight away from the Cricket World Cup 2019 that will be held in the UK. Australia, who had been going through a lean patch in the last two years, have undergone a resurgence and hit the peak at the right time as they look to defend the title. The format of the World Cup is the same as the one used in 1999 where every team plays every team and the top four from the table qualify for the World Cup, which makes it even more competitive and engaging.

Along with England and Australia, India too start off as one of the favourites. This is your opportunity to weigh in on what you think will happen in England as India look to repeat the heroics of 1983 and 2011 World Cup. Ready?

On India

Elsewhere in the World Cup

