ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Team India's new away jersey officially unveiled; to be worn for England clash

India cricket team’s kit manufacturers Nike on Friday officially unveiled their ‘away ODI kit’ which Virat Kohli and Co will be wearing in their next ICC Cricket World Cup match against England on 30 June.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 28, 2019 20:32:22 IST

Indian cricket team’s kit manufacturers Nike on Friday officially unveiled their orange away ODI kit which Virat Kohli and Co will be wearing in their next ICC Cricket World Cup match against England on 30 June.

"The ODI and Away Kit designs launched this year are inspired by the young new generation of India and the fearless spirit of the national teams," Nike said in a statement.

"While the new engineered mesh and strategically placed sweat zones help enhanced breathability for the team on the field, new placket construction, the flex crest, garment cut angles and slash taping all add to making the new jersey lighter, more breathable and helps the athletes be agile on the field,” the sportswear brand added.

The decision to have an orange jersey was not well received by some, including the opposition political party, who said that this was a way of ‘saffronising’ cricket.

Before the start of the World Cup, ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

The ICC rule reads: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

South Africa who generally sports green jersey with yellow shade, wore the reverse, which was dominated by yellow with patches of green in the team's match against Bangladesh.

Afghanistan who generally sports blue jersey, wore a jersey with more areas of red added to their blue one.

Australia (yellow), New Zealand (black) and West Indies (maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.

With agency inputs

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 20:32:22 IST

