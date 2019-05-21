First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 5th ODI May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
AFG in IRE | 1st ODI May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 72 runs
AFG in IRE May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
SL in SCO May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019; Team India Press Conference LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli to address media at BCCI headquarters

Date: Tuesday, 21 May, 2019 14:56 IST Match Status: Yet to Start
  • Jigar Mehta, Firstpost

    Side by side fans are making entry for the Mumbai T20 league which is on at the Wankhede Stadium. It's a double header today

  • Jigar Mehta, Firstpost

    There's a large contingent of reporters already waiting outside the BCCI office. Cameramen, reporters all getting ready for the media conference

  • Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pre-departure press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. The World Cup has well and truly arrived at our doorstep, with the 15-man India squad now just one day away from boarding the flight for the United Kingdom for ICC's showpiece 50-over event. 

The Indian cricket team depart for the United Kingdom on Wednesday as they set their sights on regaining the most coveted trophy in international cricket — the World Cup.

India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, will address the media in a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day before the team departs for the UK, with the press conference scheduled to take place at the BCCI headquarters.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019; Team India Press Conference LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli to address media at BCCI headquarters

File image of India head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli. AP

India had earlier announced their 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup on 15 April, with chief selector MSK Prasad and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary addressing the press at the Board headquarters in Mumbai, shortly after meeting with India captain Kohli.

There weren't many surprises in India's squad selection barring the absence of the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant. The Indian selectors backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar for the much-debated No 4 slot instead, and opted for the experienced Dinesh Karthik as the reserve keeper in the squad as well as a middle-order batting option.

With Kedar Jadhav being the only injury concern since the unveiling of the squad, and the all-rounder having since recovered from his shoulder injury, the 'Men in Blue' will not be making any changes to the 15-man travel party as the ICC deadline on making squad changes expires on 23 May.

India are scheduled to play two warm-up matches before they begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Southampton. India face New Zealand in the first warm-up clash at The Oval in London. Their next warm-up fixture is also the last in the list of practice games, with the 'Men in Blue' facing Bangladesh at Cardiff on 28 May.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019

Tags : #Cricket #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC World Cup 2019 #India #Indian Cricket Team #Sports #Virat Kohli #World Cup #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 India

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all