Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the pre-departure press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday. The World Cup has well and truly arrived at our doorstep, with the 15-man India squad now just one day away from boarding the flight for the United Kingdom for ICC's showpiece 50-over event.

There's a large contingent of reporters already waiting outside the BCCI office. Cameramen, reporters all getting ready for the media conference

Side by side fans are making entry for the Mumbai T20 league which is on at the Wankhede Stadium. It's a double header today

The Indian cricket team depart for the United Kingdom on Wednesday as they set their sights on regaining the most coveted trophy in international cricket — the World Cup.

India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, meanwhile, will address the media in a pre-departure press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day before the team departs for the UK, with the press conference scheduled to take place at the BCCI headquarters.

India had earlier announced their 15-man squad for the 2019 World Cup on 15 April, with chief selector MSK Prasad and BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary addressing the press at the Board headquarters in Mumbai, shortly after meeting with India captain Kohli.

There weren't many surprises in India's squad selection barring the absence of the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Rishabh Pant. The Indian selectors backed all-rounder Vijay Shankar for the much-debated No 4 slot instead, and opted for the experienced Dinesh Karthik as the reserve keeper in the squad as well as a middle-order batting option.

With Kedar Jadhav being the only injury concern since the unveiling of the squad, and the all-rounder having since recovered from his shoulder injury, the 'Men in Blue' will not be making any changes to the 15-man travel party as the ICC deadline on making squad changes expires on 23 May.

India are scheduled to play two warm-up matches before they begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa on 5 June at Southampton. India face New Zealand in the first warm-up clash at The Oval in London. Their next warm-up fixture is also the last in the list of practice games, with the 'Men in Blue' facing Bangladesh at Cardiff on 28 May.