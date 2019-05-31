First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 10 May 28, 2019
BAN vs IND
India beat Bangladesh by 95 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 9 May 28, 2019
WI vs NZ
West Indies beat New Zealand by 91 runs
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
NZ vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
County Ground, Bristol
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Tamim Iqbal injures wrist while batting in nets ahead of opening match against South Africa

Bangladesh is already sweating over the fitness of some of their key players such as Mohammad Saifuddin (recovering from a back problem), Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring), Mustafizur Rahman (calf) and Mahmudullah (shoulder)

Press Trust of India, May 31, 2019 23:11:25 IST

London: Bangladesh's injury woes continued with opener Tamim Iqbal suffering a wrist injury while batting in the nets ahead of their opening World Cup match against South Africa at The Oval here on Sunday.

The experienced left-handed batsman was immediately rushed to the dressing room along with physio Thian Chandramohan after being hit on his left wrist during the practice session. He is expected to undergo a precautionary X-ray.

File photo of Tamim Iqbal. Getty Images

File photo of Tamim Iqbal. Getty Images

"It's too early to say anything specific but we will have an X-ray and if there is a fracture, then he won't be available," selector Habibul Bashar said.

"But if that is not the case, then we can hope he will be available for the opening game."

Tamim is Bangladesh's batting mainstay, having played at the 2007 World Cup. He played an important role by blasting two fifties during their tri-series ODI win in Ireland earlier this month.

Bangladesh is already sweating over the fitness of some of their key players such as Mohammad Saifuddin (recovering from a back problem), Mashrafe Mortaza (hamstring), Mustafizur Rahman (calf) and Mahmudullah (shoulder).

Spin-allrounder Shakib Al Hasan had also suffered a back spasm recently but is likely to be fit for the opening match.

Updated Date: May 31, 2019 23:11:25 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Habibul Bashar, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mashrafe Mortaza, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Thian Chandramohan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
West Indies 1 1 0 0 2
England 1 1 0 0 2
Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0
Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0
India 0 0 0 0 0
New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0
Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0
South Africa 1 0 1 0 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all