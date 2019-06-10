First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 15 Jun 10, 2019
SA vs WI
Match Abandoned
ICC CWC | Match 14 Jun 09, 2019
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
ICC CWC Jun 11, 2019
BAN vs SL
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Jun 12, 2019
AUS vs PAK
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Waugh believes India defeat shouldn't dampen Australia's title hopes

Steve Waugh insists Australia's World Cup defeat against title rivals India won't derail the holders' bid to retain the trophy.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 10, 2019 23:25:56 IST

London: Steve Waugh insists Australia's World Cup defeat against title rivals India won't derail the holders' bid to retain the trophy.

Australia were beaten for the first time in this year's World Cup as India cruised to a 36-run win at the Oval on Sunday.

File image of former Australia captain Steve Waugh. AFP

File image of former Australia captain Steve Waugh. AFP

Aaron Finch's side were pummelled by India's batsman and then struggled to launch a serious run-chase, leading some critics to suggest they aren't up to the task of winning the tournament.

But former Australia captain Waugh, a two-time World Cup winner, is confident his country have enough strength in depth to make the necessary tweaks to get them back on track for a place in the semi-finals of the 10-team event.

"Australia won't be too disappointed as they have time to dissect this loss, fine tune their process, tinker with batting orders and bowling options and manoeuvre things around before the semi-finals come around," Waugh said.

"This World Cup is wide open right now with up to six teams believing they have a chance to lift the Cup at Lord's."

One of the few Australia batsmen to show signs of being able to match India's fire-power was Glenn Maxwell, who hit five fours in his 14-ball innings of 28 before paying the price for one aggressive stroke too many.

The rest of the Australia line-up batted too slowly before India eased to victory with a flurry of late wickets as Finch's side had to go for broke with the run-rate required reaching 11 an over.

But Maxwell backed Australia's approach and, like Waugh, believes only minor changes are needed to allow them to match India and tournament favourites England.

"I don't think we need to change anything and I don't think we were that far off, we just need some tinkering here and here, a bit of luck going our way," Maxwell said.

"On another day a couple would have cleared the fence or missed the fielders and we'd have been away.

"We were trying to keep up with the run rate but they bowled really well and fielded out of their skins. Their tactics were really good and the built pressure on us too quickly."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 10, 2019 23:25:56 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket World Cup 2019, Glenn Maxwell, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, India, Steve Waugh, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l t pts
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 6
England 3 2 1 0 4
India 2 2 0 0 4
Australia 3 2 1 0 4
West Indies 3 1 1 0 3
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 3
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 3
Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 2
South Africa 4 0 3 0 1
Afghanistan 3 0 3 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all