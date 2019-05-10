First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith smashes unbeaten 91 to lead Australia XI to victory over New Zealand XI in final warm-up game

Steve Smith plundered an unbeaten 91 and Glenn Maxwell hit 70 before bad light stopped play, with Australia winning their final warm-up game before leaving for the World Cup.

Agence France-Presse, May 10, 2019 14:29:36 IST

Brisbane: Steve Smith plundered an unbeaten 91 and Glenn Maxwell hit 70 on Friday before bad light stopped play, with Australia winning their final warm-up game before leaving for England to defend their World Cup title.

They were handed victory by five wickets courtesy of the Duckworth/Lewis/Stern method after amassing 248 for five off 44 overs in reply to an under-strength New Zealand's 286 for nine from 50 overs.

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during a World Cup cricket warm-up match between Australia and New Zealand in Brisbane on May 10, 2019. (Photo by Patrick HAMILTON / AFP) / IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE

Australia's Steve Smith in action against New Zealand. Patrick Hamilton/AFP

It was another fine knock from former skipper Smith, batting at three, who made his return to Australian colours this week from a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It followed his 89 not out in the second of the three-match series in Brisbane, which do not count as full internationals, on Wednesday.

But David Warner, who was in imperious touch during the Indian Premier League, flopped again in opening the innings, out for two to follow his duck and 39 in the series.

Like Smith, Maxwell has been in good touch, pounding 70 off 48 balls to go with the quick-fire 52 he made on Wednesday.

For New Zealand, the unheralded Will Young smashed his second century in a row, mastering a top-notch Australian attack led by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

The 26-year-old, who is uncapped and not part of New Zealand's World Cup squad, followed up a classy 130 on Wednesday by reaching another ton with a pull for six over mid-wicket.

He eventually fell to Marcus Stoinis for 111.

While this week's series was unofficial, his tally of 301 is just shy of the New Zealand record for a three-match one-day series, held by Martin Guptill who scored 330 against England in 2013.

Opener George Worker chipped in with 59, while Cummins was the best of the bowlers, taking 4-32 off eight overs.

Cummins and Starc, who took one wicket, were playing together for the first time in three months as the latter returns from injury.

Australia won the series 2-1, claiming a close opening game at Allan Border Field by one wicket while their trans-Tasman rivals bounced back to easily take the second by seven wickets.

Australia play two more warm-up matches at Southampton, against England and Sri Lanka, later this month before opening their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan in Bristol on 1 June.

Updated Date: May 10, 2019 14:29:36 IST

