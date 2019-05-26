First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WIW in IRE May 26, 2019
IREW vs WIW
YMCA CC Ground, Dublin
WIW in IRE May 28, 2019
IREW vs WIW
Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith shrugs off chants of 'cheat' in warm up game against England, says he's focussed on his job

Australia's Steve Smith said 'I heard a few things when I went out to bat but it didn’t get to me' after the warm up fixture against England ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019

Reuters, May 26, 2019 14:59:21 IST

London: Chants of “cheat” accompanied Steve Smith as he came out to bat against England on Saturday but the Australia batsman was unfazed by the hostile reception and says he is focused firmly on maintaining his form ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Smith, who was stripped of the captaincy and served a 12-month ban for ball-tampering, scored a century in Australia’s 12-run win over England in a warm-up game in Southampton, continuing his run of good form since returning to the side.

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates after reaching his hundred. Reuters

Steve Smith celebrates his hundred. Reuters

The 29-year-old scored 89 not out and 91 not out against New Zealand in warm-up games in Brisbane earlier this month before scoring 116 from 102 balls on Saturday.

Prior to his ban for his role in a ball-tampering scandal during a Test series against South Africa, Smith had scored 383 runs in 15 one-day internationals innings at an average of 29.46, well below his career average of 41.84.

“I was actually a little bit disappointed with my one day form (before the ban),” Smith told reporters. “So it was nice to spend a bit of time in the middle.

“But I’m not reading too much into it. They are just practice games but hopefully I can keep up the form as we head into the real stuff.

“I am feeling composed and calm at the crease and hitting the balls I want to, to the boundary. Hopefully I can keep it up.”

Smith’s composure did not slip even when the home crowd heckled him over the ball-tampering scandal.

“I heard a few things when I went out to bat but it didn’t get to me,” Smith said.

“I guess everyone is entitled to their opinion in how they want to treat people but it’s just water off a duck’s back to me. I was just trying to keep my head down, move straight ahead and do my job.”

Smith, who played mostly in domestic Twenty20 tournaments around the world and some club cricket in Sydney before his ban ended in late March, had elbow surgery earlier this year and he said it was still on the mend.

“The elbow is coming along pretty well,” Smith said. “I haven’t really had to test it yet throwing-wise.

“I’d say I’m about 80 percent throwing-wise but I’m hoping it can progress a little bit more in the week leading up to the World Cup.”

Smith added that the injury would not affect him bowling his legpsinners if required during the tournament in England and Wales.

Five-times champions Australia face Sri Lanka in their final warm-up match in Southampton on Monday before their World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Bristol on 1 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 14:59:21 IST

Tags : Australia, Cricket, David Warner, England, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Steve Smith

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all