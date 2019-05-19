First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ENG | 4th ODI May 17, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series | Final May 17, 2019
BAN vs WI
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
AFG in IRE May 19, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast
PAK in ENG May 19, 2019
ENG vs PAK
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Steve Smith and David Warner ready to face ire of England fans, says Australia coach Justin Langer

Justin Langer believes no amount of crowd abuse Steve Smith and David Warner may receive in England can compare to what they've already experienced.

Agence France-Presse, May 19, 2019 10:47:28 IST

London: Australia coach Justin Langer believes no amount of crowd abuse Steve Smith and David Warner may receive while on tour in England can compare to what they've already experienced while serving year-long bans for ball-tampering.

The star batsmen are back in the Australian fold ahead of a lengthy tour of England which includes both the World Cup and Ashes series.

Britain Cricket - England v Australia - 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Group A - Edgbaston - June 10, 2017 Australias David Warner and Steve Smith before the match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. - 14803974

File image of David Warner (L) and Steve Smith (R). Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Warner was widely seen as the instigator in the "sandpapergate" scandal during a Test against South Africa in Cape Town that saw novice opener Cameron Bancroft — banned for nine months — deliberately trying to alter the condition of the ball in the field while then captain Smith turned a blind eye.

But having witnessed the angry reaction in Australia to Smith and Warner's conduct, Langer said it would be hard to imagine any English taunts could be worse.

"Well we can't control the crowd. What I do know? It may heat up, but it won't be any hotter than it was 12 months ago," said Langer at an Australia training session on Saturday.

"I've never seen anything like it so the boys are very well prepared," added the former Australia opener, who took over as coach after predecessor Darren Lehmann resigned in the aftermath of the scandal.

"They've paid a heavy price and we're expecting always to come here and to face the fire and we're ready for that."

'Master of the game'

Smith's return to Australia duty this month, albeit in three unofficial World Cup warm-up matches at home to a New Zealand XI, included unbeaten innings of 89 and 91.

By contrast, Warner could only manage a top score of 39 but Langer was encouraged by what he'd seen from both batsmen.

"I watched Steve Smith batting against New Zealand, he's literally a master of the game, so it's nice to have him back," he said.

"He's just shadow batting the whole time...He loves batting, he's shadow batting on the sand, he's shadow batting in the shower –- I'm not joking!"

As for Warner, Langer added: "Dave's got that look on his eye, he's really hungry, he's a great player as we all know, he's so dynamic, he brings so much energy, and that's what we ask from our players.

"They've had 12 months to have a good think about a mistake they and the team made. I'm sure they'll be better people for that."

Australia may be the reigning World Cup champions but an England side top of the one-day internationals rankings will start the tournament as favourites.

Last year saw England compile an ODI world record total of 481 for six against Australia at Trent Bridge and the familiar foes will meet again for the first time this season in a World Cup warm-up at Southampton on May 25.

England took an unbeatable 3-0 lead in a home ODI series against Pakistan with a three-wicket win at Trent Bridge on Friday and Langer said: "They're playing brilliant cricket, aren't they?

"There's always good rivalry between us and it's going to be nice for us to see how we're at against the best team in the world."

Updated Date: May 19, 2019 10:47:28 IST

Tags : Cameron Bancroft, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, Darren Lehmann, David Warner, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia, ICC World Cup 2019, Justin Langer, Sandpapergate, Steve Smith, World Cup 2019

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5083 124
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3698 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all