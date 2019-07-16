First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stats wrap: From England's batting might to Mitchell Starc's bowling wonder, all key numbers from tournament

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 comes to an end, we take a look at the keys stats and records from the tournament.

Umang Pabari, Jul 16, 2019 16:43:03 IST

England clinched the ICC World Cup 2019 trophy after a dramatic final at Lord's which witnessed the first-ever Super Over in the history of ODI cricket. And yet despite the Super Over the teams finished on the same score with England being declared winners as they hit more boundaries (26) than New Zealand (17) in the entire match.

The tournament provided us a lot of entertainment, happiness and heart-breaks but it also was a treat of numbers.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 stats wrap: From Englands batting might to Mitchell Starcs bowling wonder, all key numbers from tournament

Eoin Morgan hit 22 sixes in the tournament, the second most by any player in an edition of ODI World Cup. Reuters

We take a look at few of the key stats and records from the tournament:

Each of the last three ODI World Cups have been won by home teams — 2011 edition by India, 2015 edition by Australia and now 2019 edition by England. New Zealand became the third team to lose consecutive World Cup finals — in 2015 and 2019 — after England (1987 and 1992) and Sri Lanka (2007 and 2011).

FP1 825

Ben Stokes scored 84 not out in the final, which is now the fourth highest score while chasing in an ODI World Cup final. The highest is 107* by Arvinda de Silva against Australia at Lahore in 1996. Stokes hit five 75-plus scores in the tournament which is now the joint-most in an edition of ODI World Cup alongside Sachin Tendulkar in 2003 and Rohit Sharma in 2019.

FP2 825

Kane Williamson scored 578 runs in the 2019 edition — the most by any captain in a ODI World Cup, eclipsing Mahela Jayawardene who scored 548 runs in 2007 ODI World Cup. He became the first captain to win player of the tournament award in ODI World Cups.

FP3 825

Rohit is now at the third place in the list of players with most runs in a single ODI World Cup, after Tendulkar (673 runs in 2003) and Matthew Hayden (659 runs in 2007).

FP4 825

Mitchell Starc broke Glenn McGrath's record of taking most wickets in an edition of ODI World Cup. Glenn McGrath took 26 wickets in 2007 ODI World Cup.

FP5 825

No fielder has now taken more catches than Joe Root in an edition of ODI World Cup.

FP6 825 (1)

Tom Latham affected 21 dismissals in 2019 ODI World Cup which is now the joint-most in an edition of ODI World Cup alongside Adam Gilchrist (21 in 2003).

FP7 825

Eoin Morgan hit 22 sixes in the tournament — the second most by any player in an edition of ODI World Cup.

FP8Q 825

England had six 300-plus totals in 2019 ODI World Cup, which is now a record.

FP9 825

Trivia:

Alex Carey (against India at The Oval) and Shimron Hetmyer (against Bangladesh at Taunton) hit fifties in 25 balls — the fastest in World Cup 2019.

Eoin Morgan's century off 57 balls against Afghanistan at Old Trafford was the fastest century of the tournament.

England hit 25 sixes in their match against Afghanistan — the most by any team in an ODI match.

England hit 76 sixes in World Cup 2019 — the most by any team in an edition of ODI World Cup.

England had 11 century stands in the tournament — the most by any team in an edition of ODI World Cup.

Mitchell Starc became the first bowler to take three five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cups.

England's opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy's became the first duo to add four century stands in an edition of ODI World Cup.

Jul 16, 2019

