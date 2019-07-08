ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Pacers dominating spinners in league stage, India's top-three remain unstoppable and more
Interestingly, all the top-eight highest-wicket takers in the Cricket World Cup 2019 so far are the pacers with Mitchell Starc leading the chart with 26 wickets.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
After 45 matches, on the last day of the league stage, it was decided that that India will play against New Zealand in the first semi-final while Australia will take on against England in the other match for a spot in final. There were many records broken during the tournament, but let us take a look at a few of the team stats which further prove the dominance of all the semi-finalists.
Pacers dominated the league stage as the difference in average and strike rate can been seen easily between fast-bowlers and spinners. Interestingly, all the top-eight highest-wicket takers in the tournament so far are the pacers with Mitchell Starc leading the chart with 26 wickets.
India's top-three scored the most runs in the tournament, scored most fifty-plus scores in the tournament and had the highest average and strike rate among all the teams during the league stage. They are playing against New Zealand and their top-order’s average of 41.05 is the fourth lowest among all the teams.
Indian bowlers aced the bowling chart during the league stage of this World Cup as their bowlers’ strike-rate of 33.3 is the best among all the teams. Moreover, the top-four teams in this char are all playing in the semi-finals.
Indian bowlers’ once again topped the chart in the bowling Powerplay in terms of economy rate while West Indies bowlers took the most number of wickets in bowling Powerplay during the league stage.
England and West Indies were the only team to hit more than 50 sixes during the league stage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.
England took the most number of catches in the tournament while India dropped only four catches in the tournament – the least among all the teams.
