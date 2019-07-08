First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Pacers dominating spinners in league stage, India's top-three remain unstoppable and more

Interestingly, all the top-eight highest-wicket takers in the Cricket World Cup 2019 so far are the pacers with Mitchell Starc leading the chart with 26 wickets.

Umang Pabari, Jul 08, 2019 12:31:13 IST

After 45 matches, on the last day of the league stage, it was decided that that India will play against New Zealand in the first semi-final while Australia will take on against England in the other match for a spot in final. There were many records broken during the tournament, but let us take a look at a few of the team stats which further prove the dominance of all the semi-finalists.

Pacers dominated the league stage as the difference in average and strike rate can been seen easily between fast-bowlers and spinners. Interestingly, all the top-eight highest-wicket takers in the tournament so far are the pacers with Mitchell Starc leading the chart with 26 wickets.

FP1NEW

India's top-three scored the most runs in the tournament, scored most fifty-plus scores in the tournament and had the highest average and strike rate among all the teams during the league stage. They are playing against New Zealand and their top-order’s average of 41.05 is the fourth lowest among all the teams.

FP2NEW

Indian bowlers aced the bowling chart during the league stage of this World Cup as their bowlers’ strike-rate of 33.3 is the best among all the teams. Moreover, the top-four teams in this char are all playing in the semi-finals.

FP3NEW

Indian bowlers’ once again topped the chart in the bowling Powerplay in terms of economy rate while West Indies bowlers took the most number of wickets in bowling Powerplay during the league stage.

FP4NEW

England and West Indies were the only team to hit more than 50 sixes during the league stage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FP5NEW

England took the most number of catches in the tournament while India dropped only four catches in the tournament – the least among all the teams.

FP6NEW

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 08, 2019 12:31:13 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Mitchell Starc, Rohit Sharma, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Australia, World Cup 2019 England, World Cup 2019 India, World Cup 2019 New Zealand

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6745 123
3 New Zealand 4590 112
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

