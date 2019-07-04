First Cricket
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Stats Review: Jason Roy-Jonny Bairstow pair's third consecutive 100-run stand, Trent Boult tops tally and more

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow became the second pair with three consecutive stands in an ODI World Cup. The first one was between Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara, who did it in 2015.

Umang Pabari, Jul 04, 2019 11:49:33 IST

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow became the second pair with three consecutive stands in an ODI World Cup. The first one was between Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara, who did it in 2015.

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates reaching 50 with teammate Jason Roy against New Zealand. AP

England's Jonny Bairstow celebrates reaching 50 with teammate Jason Roy against New Zealand. AP

Roy and Bairstow' stand of 123 runs is now the highest for England against New Zealand in ODI World Cups, going past 115-run stand between Mike Gatting and Allan Lamb. They achieved the feat at The Oval in 1983.

Joe Root became the first England player to score 500-plus runs in an ODI World Cup. He has amassed 500 runs from nine innings at an average of 62.50 in this World Cup so far.

Bairstow became the third England player to score two tons in an ODI World Cup after Kevin Pietersen (in 2007) and Joe Root (in 2019).

Trent Boult has now taken 37 wickets in ODI World Cups – the most for New Zealand, going past Jacob Oram (36 wickets) and Daniel Vettori (36).

This is the first time that New Zealand have lost three consecutive matches in a World Cup.

This is the sixth time that England have qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup – 1975, 1979, 1983, 1987, 1992 and 2019.

Jofra Archer has now taken 17 wickets in this World Cup, the most for England in an ODI World Cup, going past Ian Botham's 16 wickets in 1992.

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 8 3 4 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 8 1 6 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

