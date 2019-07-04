Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow became the second pair with three consecutive stands in an ODI World Cup. The first one was between Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara, who did it in 2015.

Roy and Bairstow' stand of 123 runs is now the highest for England against New Zealand in ODI World Cups, going past 115-run stand between Mike Gatting and Allan Lamb. They achieved the feat at The Oval in 1983.

Joe Root became the first England player to score 500-plus runs in an ODI World Cup. He has amassed 500 runs from nine innings at an average of 62.50 in this World Cup so far.

Bairstow became the third England player to score two tons in an ODI World Cup after Kevin Pietersen (in 2007) and Joe Root (in 2019).

Trent Boult has now taken 37 wickets in ODI World Cups – the most for New Zealand, going past Jacob Oram (36 wickets) and Daniel Vettori (36).

This is the first time that New Zealand have lost three consecutive matches in a World Cup.

This is the sixth time that England have qualified for the semi-finals of a World Cup – 1975, 1979, 1983, 1987, 1992 and 2019.

Jofra Archer has now taken 17 wickets in this World Cup, the most for England in an ODI World Cup, going past Ian Botham's 16 wickets in 1992.

