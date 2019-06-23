India became the third team to win 50-plus matches in Cricket World Cup after Australia (67) and New Zealand (53). India won the match by 11 runs which is now their narrowest win by runs in a World Cup, going past the 16-run win over New Zealand at Bangalore in 1987.

Mohammed Shami became the second Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ICC ODI World Cup after Chetan Sharma who did it in 1987 against New Zealand. Shami is the 10th bowler overall to achieve the feat in an ICC ODI World Cup. Shami also became the fourth Indian player to take a hat-trick in ODIs after Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Kuldeep Yadav.

MS Dhoni has now completed 140 stumpings in List-A cricket which is the most by any keeper, eclipsing Moin Khan's 139 stumpings.

Rashid Khan became the second bowler to dismiss MS Dhoni stumped in ODIs after Devendra Bishoo, who did at Chennai in 2011.

India did not lost any wicket against spinners in 53 overs from first three matches of this World Cup while they lost five wickets from 34 overs against Afghanistan.

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson have now added four 150-plus stands in ODIs which is the most by any New Zealand pair. Their stand of 160 runs is now the third highest for New Zealand in an ODI World Cup match. The highest stand is 168, came between Lee Germon and Chris Harris, which came against Australia at Chennai in 1996.

Chris Gayle has now taken 22 wickets against New Zealand in ODIs - the most by a West Indies bowler against them, going past Walsh's 21 wickets. He has now scored eight fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cups - the joint second most for West Indies, behind Brian Lara's nine such scores.

Carlos Brathwaite became the third batsman to score a ton batting at No 6 or lower in an ODI World Cup match while chasing after Kevin O'Brien (against England at Bangalore in 2011) and Jos Buttler (against Pakistan at Nottingham in 2019).

New Zealand won the match by five runs which is their second narrowest victory in ICC ODI World Cup. Their narrowest win-margin is of three runs came against Zimbabwe at Hyderabad in 1987. This was New Zealand's fifth consecutive win over West Indies in ODIs.

